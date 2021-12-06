Media Contacts:

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Ryan Kopsa, 402-471-1974

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts’ Statement on the Passing of Senator Bob Dole

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement on the passing of Senator Bob Dole.

“Bob Dole dedicated his life to our nation—as a soldier, Senator, and advocate for Americans with disabilities,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Having been severely injured in World War II, Senator Dole knew firsthand the sacrifices made by our veterans, and he championed their interests throughout his life. Susanne and I send our deepest condolences to the Dole family as they grieve his loss.”

Senator Dole represented the state of Kansas in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1961 to 1969 and in the U.S. Senate from 1969 to 1996. He was the Republican Party’s nominee for President in 1996. He was a decorated war veteran, receiving two awards of the Bronze Star for valor and two Purple Heart medals for his service during World War II.