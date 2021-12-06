Stevia Market Technology, Future Trends and Opportunities 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing preference among consumers towards low-calorie beverage and food products and the rising demand for stevia-based sugar substitute products

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Stevia Market report provides valuable data on key driving forces, prominent players, emerging trends, gross margin, customer preference and profit across various regions for the forecast period, 2020-2027. To help product owners design a robust plan the study takes a closer look at the product pricing, technology innovation, key competitors, product launches, product pipeline and major driving forces.

Growing government initiatives to promote the adoption of stevia-based sugar substitutes and reduce sugar intake is expected to increase the demand for stevia. The governments in US and Europe are also providing support to the cultivation of stevia by generating favorable regulations, which is most likely to propel the industry’s growth over the forecast period

The all-encompassing study pertaining to the market share, growth and size equip stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing personnel to obtain a unique knowledge about the current business environment to offer a competitive advantage over the giants. Deep dive into past, present, and future industry trends include in the market intelligence report reveals a lot about the strategic capabilities business owners can leverage to gain a strong foothold in the business world.

key findings

In July 2020, PureCircle was acquired by Ingredion Incorporated. The acquisition was performed with an aim to enhance the production of plant-based natural sweeteners and to expand the product portfolio.

The Liquid Segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period due to the growing preferences among consumers towards the liquid form of stevia. The manufacturers of the sugar substitutes mostly prefer it, as a very small amount of the liquid form is required to enhance the taste of the food products.

The powder form accounted for the largest share of the stevia market in 2019 as they are available in various packaging formats making it more affordable for the consumers. Besides, it possesses the exact taste and flavor of a spoonful of cane sugar but with a lower-calorie content, which is contributing to the growing demand of the product over the forecast period.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill, Tate & Lyle PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, PureCircle Limited, Evolva Holding SA, GLG Life Tech Corporation, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc. and Sunwin Stevia International, Inc., among others. among others. and others as well as new entrants in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

The report analyzes the market based on different categories such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions. It offers key insights into the factors that are expected to influence the growth of the segments and sub-segments.

Major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report studies the market in these regions on the basis of demand and trends, consumer behavior and preferences, government initiatives and regulatory framework, economic growth, technological developments, supply and demand, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and presence of key players in each region.

Product Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Leaf

Liquid

Powder

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Beverages

Bakery & Confectionary

Dairy Food Products

Dietary Supplements

Others

