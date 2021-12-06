U.S., Europe & Japan inkjet disc printer market Size Expected to Reach USD 387.2 Million By 2028 | CMI

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

New Research Study ""inkjet disc printer Market 2021 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook"" has been added to Coherent Market insight

U.S., Europe & Japan inkjet disc printer market is estimated to be valued at US$ 424.8 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of -1.3 % over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Disc printing is the process of data, text, or images on the surface of the optical disc. In inkjet printers, a typical mechanism is employed, in which print head is comprised of a number of tiny jets that spray the ink onto the disc, as the disc moves past the print head. It offers high-resolution printing as compared to thermal printers Inkjet disc printers are comparatively less expensive, lighter in weight and easy to transport. Inkjet printing on discs requires adequate time to dry and a special type of discs.

This report includes information on the industry's market growth as well as key segmentation variables that help the global inkjet disc printer Market prosper in today's environment. The report also emphasises the importance of regional classification in the global inkjet disc printer Market. Due to growing demand, the worldwide inkjet disc printer Market will eventually create more revenue and have a higher market size than the previous projected period.

Major Key players in this Market:

Seiko Epson Corporation

Formats Unlimited (MF Digital)

Primera Technologies Inc.

Microboards Technology¸ Rimage Corporation

Canon

MF Digital Scribe.

Drivers & Trends

The market forecasts in the inkjet disc printer industry are based on established research and assumptions based on current drivers and trends. As a result, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and data for every aspect of the market, including applications, SWOT analysis, future potential, new developments, and more. To acquire a firm grasp on the total market, several possible growth factors and hazards are assessed.

U.S., Europe & Japan Inkjet Disc Printer Market segmentation :

By Head Design: Fixed Head, Replaceable Head

By Technology: Continuous Ink Technology, Drop on Demand Technology (Thermal, Piezoelectric)

Regional Classification

The inkjet disc printer market is divided into five areas, each with its own development possibilities and current trends: Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The report was created through extensive research and analysis, as well as examination of numerous elements that may influence regional growth, such as each region's economic, political, environmental, technical, and social condition. It also includes a complete analysis of each region's recognised manufacturers, production, and revenue, as well as the top influencing elements, critical data, and data segmented both regionally and globally.



U.S., Europe & Japan Inkjet Disc Printer Market: Restraints

Technological development with efficient substitutes of accessing data is expected to hamper the U.S., Europe & Japan inkjet disc printer market growth over the forecast period

Growing adoption of digital downloads over physical storage devices by end-users has been observed in the recent past. Consumers mainly require an active Internet connection and supported device to access media (audio/video) so they can download data directly onto their device without help from any mediator. This process is more convenient and cost-effective for the user, and hence is suppressing growth of digital media devices across the globe. This creates direct impact on growth of inkjet disc printer market. For instance, in 2015, Nintendo Co. Ltd., a Japan-based multinational consumer electronics and a software company, filed a patent for next-generation gaming console with an internal hard disk drive for storing a program. As per this patent, a new generation’s gaming consoles are becoming disc-free. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder market growth in the near future.

U.S., Europe & Japan Inkjet Disc Printer Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented various challenges in several industries. Globally, as of 5:15pm CEST, 30 September 2021, there have been 233,136,147 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4,771,408 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 29 September 2021, a total of 6,136,962,861 vaccine doses have been administered. Players in the the U.S., Europe & Japan inkjet disc printer market are focused on fill supply and demand gap of various medical supplies. Various companies switched from their traditional print production and produced disposable face shields for use by medical workers.



