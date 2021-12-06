5 Trends for the Future of Ecommerce
YRC is a Management Consulting Company, especially for the B-C Sector. Empowering Retail & E-commerce businesses.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ecommerce is at an all-time boom currently. Not only the technology advancement and growing consumer demands and expectations but coupled with frequent lockdowns, retail closures, and physical store supply chain disruptions have led to fuel the growth of the online business. Inexpensive smart mobile devices and cheaper hardware are also a reason for the growth in the number of online shoppers. All companies have now started to operate a separate eCommerce and customer service department to bandwagon on this channel growth spree. Now all major organizations are having a separate eCommerce department – to gain customers by “humanizing” the channel by various tools and methods (richer and more personalized experiences). Marketers are always on the lookout now for how to keep the consumer engaged, how to make the platform more personalized so that nuances of the physical store are replicated in an online platform (marketers have evolved from just using social media or SEO as tools – and are exploring newer avenues).
— Nikhil Agarwal
Some of the trends for the future of eCommerce are
Augmented Reality: Classic example – you want to buy a pair of spectacles online. But how does the spectacle look on you? Or you have set out to buy a stylish lamp for your drawing room, but are not able to identify how it would colour match in your drawing room? Imagine you were able to upload a real-life photo of your drawing room – and then the portal allows you to place the lamp in it to see how it gets in? Or you can take your photos (front and side) on a spectacle website and then the spectacle is put on your face to see how it looks. Would that not be cool? This is known as AR – you are augmenting reality. Merging any digital content (audio, video, image, etc) to a user’s real-world environment is another way to explain this. The likes of Ikea and Lenskart have already made that a possibility. Even Loreal has come up with an Augmented Reality make-up application!
Guided Shopping: One of the biggest advantages of physical store shopping is that there is a human interaction, where you can talk, discuss and get answers to your questions. Suggestions are also a key aspect here. That “is/was” is missing in online shopping. Online guided shopping is like getting into the minds of the consumer to help and understand them better.
Like suggesting things or items that go along with what you purchased
Depending upon your search history – understand your preferences and show products that might interest you
Making the chatbot more intelligent to solve your queries.
Of course, the use of Augmented Reality is also like a guided shopping experience.
All these tools and techniques are possible due to leveraging Artificial Intelligence.
Sustainability & Transparency: With the growth in demands of consumers, their knowledge about sustainability is also increasing. They are more aware of the environment than ever before. They are becoming eco-friendly conscious. Not only in the products they buy but also in not wanting packing made of plastic. Along with sustainability is tightly linked transparency. Providing legitimate and trustworthy data/information on the web interface is crucial. It is the trust of the consumer at stake here. The future lies in the consumer desire for transparency, coupled with expectations for safer, more sustainable products and for eCommerce companies to do their bit for the environment. Keeping a sharp focus on transparency and promoting sustainable products will enable large corporations to win over consumers while also mitigating these risks.
Predictions & Opportunities: Ecommerce is opening wide opportunities in allied services. For Example, Flipkart has launched its delivery arm as well. Opportunities in warehousing and logistics are on the rise. So, it is just not the core business opportunities but the allied business also where the opportunities are on a rise. Another classic example is the culmination of the physical store and online business in grocery delivery (usage of Micro fulfilment centres and hyperlocal deliveries) that is on the rise and where the tremendous opportunity lies.
Future of Customer Experience: The future trend for eCommerce is going to be solely dependent on 2 pillars – delivery timelines and customer experience. Customer experience is pivotal to keep the customer coming back to you again and again. Every touchpoint of the customer – be it anywhere on the web interface or via chat or call – has to be top-notch. Gone are the days that a product was just the only way to satisfy a customer. It is one of the elements of satisfaction. Defining and developing a CX (customer experience) program for pre-purchase, purchase, post-purchase is crucial.
