212Quest Invites Travel Lovers to the San Francisco – Las Vegas – Los Angeles Travel Quest Adventure
EINPresswire.com/ -- 212Quest, the travel company that combines tours with treasure hunts, today announced the San Francisco-Las Vegas-Los Angeles travel quest adventure.
“What do you get when you combine the lethal mixture of San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles? Let’s give you an idea – a handful of unforgettable frenzied fun,” said Avi.
From the Golden Gate Bridge of San Francisco to pulsating casinos and nightclubs of Los Vegas and down to the bold Hollywood hills of Los Angeles, this 14-days travel quest adventure will be a blast for travel lovers.
Participants will start the quest with a sight-seeing tour in San Francisco that goes through Las Vegas and ends in Los Angeles. The planned treasure hunt games will lead them to the best tourist attractions in these cities. They will tackle funny questions, collect odd items and follow mysterious paths to the final destination for the prizes.
“Participants should expect fun, entertainment, engaging treasure hunts – and of course, strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols to ensure the safety of all travelers.
Apart from the fun travel experience and treasure hunt games, participants also stand a chance of getting a 100%, 50%, or 25% refund of their participatory fees when they win the quest’s first place, second place, and third place positions.
Interested participants should visit https://212quest.com/ to get more information about the travel quest adventure and participation requirements.
About 212Quest
212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience. Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then this travel adventure might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.
Avi Zaslavskiy
