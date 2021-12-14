212Quest Announces the Dallas to New Orleans Travel Quest Adventure
EINPresswire.com/ -- 212Quest, the travel company that combines tours with treasure hunts, is delighted to announce the Dallas to New Orleans travel quest adventure for wanderlusters.
“Thinking of a trip from the lone star state to the French quarter? The 212Quest Dallas to New Orleans 12-day quest is the travel adventure for you,” said Avi.
On this travel quest, participants will visit many historic landmarks, museums and see the behind-the-scenes tram tour of the Johnson Space Center. They will also participate in treasure hunt games that test and broaden their travel knowledge as well as make their trip worthwhile.
212Quest travel quests are more than travel experiences. 212Quest also incorporates challenging but entertaining treasure hunt games where participants solve riddles, find clues, have genuine interactions with locals, and know more about the destinations they are visiting.
“Participants from previous quests had lots of fun, and we are certain that we can do the same for the Dallas to New Orleans trip. We will also be following strict COVID-19 prevention measures and protocols to ensure participants have a safe and fun travel experience.”
Apart from the fun travel experience and treasure hunt games, participants also stand a chance of getting a 100%, 50%, or 25% refund of their participatory fees when they win the quest’s first place, second place, and third place positions.
Interested participants should visit https://212quest.com/ to get more information about the Dallas to New Orleans Quest trip and how to apply.
About 212Quest
212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience. Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then this travel adventure might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.
