Vertical Farming Market 2027 | Major Key Players are Freight Farms , Signify , Osram , Aerofarms , BrightFarms
Vertical Farming Market Size – USD 2.90 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 20.1%
VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Vertical Farming Market will be worth USD 11.71 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing demand for organic food products among consumers. Growing environmental concerns such as the depletion of soil quality and groundwater on applications of chemical-based solutions have increased the vertical farming system's adoption. The reduction in the prices of the light-emitting diode (LED) and the technological advancement in the LEDs help in the growth of the vertical farming system. The scarcity of space in the densely populated countries has resulted in the increasing adoption of the vertical farming method. The advantages of growing crops close to urban areas and the reduction in transportation costs are expected to fuel the vertical farming market's growth over the forecast period.
The latest research report specializes in the in-depth analysis of the macroeconomic and microeconomic factors affecting the global Vertical Farming Market development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global . New and existing pricing structures, emerging application areas, and upcoming investment opportunities have also been detailed in the report. The report further studies the projected growth factors that are expected to influence the market dynamics over the forecast timeframe.
Research Methodology
The Vertical Farming Market report is created using primary and secondary research. Primary research involves collection of first-hand information from the industry players by our team. Secondary research involves collection of information from various paid and unpaid sources which is backed by industry experts and analysts.
Key Companies in the Vertical Farming Market include:
Freight Farms, Signify, Osram, Aerofarms, BrightFarms, Everlight Electronics, HELIOSPECTRA AB, Illumitex, Inc., AGRICOOL, and SKY GREENS
Emergen Research has segmented the global Vertical Farming Market on the basis of Structure, Growth mechanisms, Offering, and region:
Structure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Building-based
Shipping-container
Growth mechanisms Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Aeroponics
Hydroponics
Aquaponics
Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Climate Control
Lighting
Hydroponic Components
Sensors
Global Vertical Farming Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:
The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Vertical Farming Market . It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.
Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.
