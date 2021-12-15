Enjoy and Explore The Open Road With 212Quest Mega Quest Trip
EINPresswire.com/ -- 212Quest, the travel company that combines tours with treasure hunts, is pleased to announce that it is organizing the 2022 Mega Quest trip. The mega quest trip is an open road travel adventure from New York to L. A and travel lovers from any part of the world can join the quest.
“With our mega hunt trip, participants are not just cruising down the highway, taking stunning views, and waking up in new destinations. They will also join engaging treasure hunt games where they find clues, answer trivia questions, and collect interesting items that help them explore and enjoy the famous New York to L. A road trip” said Avi.
There are places to explore, treasure hunts to fulfill, vintage cars to be won, and memories to make in the 212Quest 2022 mega quest trip. And anybody with good wits, sharp eyes, and a sense of adventure can join the mega quest trip as it promises to be a travel experience that participants will never forget.
“Participants will visit the Smithsonian museums, Niagara Falls, Lower Falls of Yellowstone Canyon, the Grand Canyon, and have a spectacular view of the Beverly and Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles. They will also engage in activities like crossing the Rainbow Bridge to Canada, joining the Maid of the Mist tour, taking a hike or raft tour, and enjoy entertaining nights in Las Vegas casinos and nightclubs.”
“The mega quest trip will follow all existing COVID-19 prevention measures and protocols so that participants can worry less about the virus and spend more time enjoying their trips.”
Apart from the fun travel experience and treasure hunt games, participants also stand a chance of winning vintage cars at the end of the treasure hunt. The vintage cars up for wins are the: 1969 Chevrolet Camaro (first-place), 1969 Chevrolet Corvette (second-place), and a 1967 Mustang (third-place).
Interested participants should visit https://212quest.com/ to get more information about the Mega Quest trip and how to apply.
About 212Quest
212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience. Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then this travel adventure might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.
Avi Zaslavskiy
