Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 14.2% by 2028

Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market to Grow at a CAGR of 14.2% to reach US$ 18,565.54 Million from 2020 to 2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners new research study on “Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Procedure and End User,” The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and the factors driving and hindering the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market growth. The market growth is primarily attributed to the rising number of non-invasive aesthetic/cosmetic procedures performed every year, surge in awareness about cosmetic procedures among consumers, and availability of technologically advanced products. However, clinical risks and complications associated with medical aesthetic procedures are restraining the market growth.

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage (Details)

Market Size Value in - US$ 6,504.19 Million in 2020

Market Size Value by - US$ 18,656.54 Million by 2028

Growth rate - CAGR of 14.2% from 2021-2028

Forecast Period - 2021-2028

Base Year - 2021

No. of Pages - 218

No. Tables - 139

No. of Charts & Figures - 81

Historical data available - Yes

Segments covered - Procedure and End-User , and Geography

Regional scope - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope - US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Biological enzymes catalyze various chemical reactions in biological systems. Non-invasive or non-surgical aesthetic treatment procedures do not involve any kind of surgical incision. In some cases, minimally invasive surgeries are also categorized under non-surgical procedures. A few of the commonly conducted non-invasive aesthetic treatment includes botulinum toxin injection, chemical peels, non-surgical laser treatment, and microdermabrasion.

Availability of Technologically Advanced Products Fuels Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Growth

Non-surgical cosmetic procedures do not involve making surgical incisions and usually are considered minimally invasive. The availability of user-friendly, high-tech products is contributing to the rise in adoption of aesthetic treatments. Several manufacturers are working on advanced non-invasive aesthetic treatment products. For instance, In January 2021, Galderma launched the Face for Change program to positively impact communities around the US, in cooperation with Dress for Success and The Skin Cancer Foundation. This purpose-driven program would enable users of Dysport (abobotulinumtoxinA) for injection to give after every treatment.

Similarly, in June 2020, Sciton Inc. launched a new products platform mJOULE. It includes a new technology such as MOXI, and BBL HERO, and it is one of the most significant improvements in pulsed light-based technology. MOXI conveniently presents the application of non-ablative laser energy to revitalize skin, irrespective of the season, age, or skin type.

Furthermore, in October 2020, Alma launched its latest Alma Hybrid platform, designed to explore multiple possibilities of using ablative, non-ablative, and thermal treatments, along with testing their synergistic impact, on skin rejuvenation and scar revision. Therefore, the availability of technologically advanced non-invasive aesthetic treatment products is fueling the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market growth.

COVID-19 Impacts on Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market

The non-invasive aesthetic treatment market is witnessing slump amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Most healthcare research organizations and hospitals are engaged in introducing new products and solutions for the effective management of the disease. In addition, governments have issued guidelines for the rescheduling or suspension of all elective surgeries with an aim to focus completely on handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on procedure, the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market is segmented into injectables, skin rejuvenation, and others. The injectables segment held the largest larger market share in 2020, and it is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market is segmented into hospitals, clinics and medical spas, and others. In 2020, the hospitals segment held the largest share of the market; it is further estimated to register the highest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.

Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Galderma SA, Alma Lasers, Merz Pharma, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Cutera Inc., Revance Therapeutics Inc., Cynosure, AbbVie Inc., Candela Medical, and Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc. are among the leading companies operating in the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market.

