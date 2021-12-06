Breast Reconstruction Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 6.1% by 2028 Says, The Insight Partners

Breast Reconstruction Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.1% to reach US$ 945.27 Million from 2020 to 2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners new research study on “Breast Reconstruction Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Technology, Type, Placement, and Procedure,” The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving its growth. The market growth is mainly attributed to the factors such as the high prevalence of breast cancer, and new product launches and FDA approvals. However, low awareness regarding reimbursement policies hinders the market growth.

Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage (Details)

Market Size Value in (US$ 593.61 million in 2020)

Market Size Value by (US$ 945.27 million by 2028)

Growth Rate (CAGR of 6.1% during 2021–2028)

Forecast Period (2021-2028)

Base Year (2020)

No. of Pages (177)

No. Tables (46)

No. of Charts & Figures (60)

Segments covered (By Technology, Type, Placement, Procedure and Geography)

Regional scope (North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA)

Country scope (US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina)

Report coverage (Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends)

Breast reconstruction is the surgical process of rebuilding the shape and look of a breast, most commonly in women who have had surgery as a part of breast cancer treatment. To reconstruct a natural-looking breast, the reconstruction process is done by using autologous tissue, prosthetic implants, or a combination of both .

High Prevalence of Breast Cancer

Breast cancer is one of the most common types of cancer observed among women. It is majorly characterized by the development of lumps in breasts, inversion of nipples, change in breast shape, release of fluids from nipples, red or scaly patches on skin, dimpling of the skin, and pain and soaring of nipples. Breast cancer is treated using mastectomy, a procedure that includes removal of entire breast through a surgical process. Breast reconstruction surgeries are used to rebuild the breasts after mastectomy. Implant reconstruction and autologous or flap reconstruction are the two main techniques used in these surgeries. With the increasing prevalence of breast cancer worldwide, many women are opting for reconstruction procedures to regain the original shape of their breasts after the mastectomy.

According to breastcancer.org, as of January 2018, over 3.1 million women in the US had a history of breast cancer, including those who were undergoing a treatment and those who had undergone treatments in the past. Further, according to a study published by the World Health Organization (WHO), ~2.3 million women across the world were newly diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020. In addition, according to a study published in the journal of American Society of Clinical Oncology in 2020, ~1 in 29 women in India suffers from breast cancer at some point in life. Similarly, according to the breastcancercare.org.uk, the UK had ~691,000 women diagnosed with breast cancer and this number is estimated to reach 840,000 by 2020. Similar trends of rise in number of breast cancer cases have been observed in other parts of the world. The increasing prevalence of breast cancer, coupled with the growing preference for breast reconstruction procedures post mastectomy, is bolstering the market growth.

COVID-19 Impacts on Breast Reconstruction Market

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.

The breast reconstruction market, by technology, is segmented into inframammary, peri-areolar, trans-axillary, and transumbilical. The inframammary segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, and the peri-areolar segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By type, the breast reconstruction market is bifurcated into breast implants and implants accessories. The breast implants segment held a larger share of the market in 2020, and the same segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By Procedure, the breast reconstruction market is segmented into immediate procedures, delayed procedures, and revision procedures. In 2020, the immediate procedures segment held the largest share of the market. Also, the market for the same segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years.

Breast Reconstruction Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Allergan Plc; Mentor Worldwide LLC (Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson); Sientra Inc.; Gc Aesthetics Plc; Polytech Health & Aesthetics Gmbh; Hansbiomed Co. Ltd.; Ideal Implant Incorporated; Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd.; Establishment Labs S.A.; and Groupe Sebbin SAS are among the leading companies operating in the breast reconstruction market.

