212Quest Announces Discovery Prague-Vienna and Budapest Travel Quest Adventure
EINPresswire.com/ -- 212Quest, the travel company that combines tours with exciting treasure hunt games, today announced the discovery Prague-Vienna-Budapest travel quest adventure is open for participation to all travel lovers.
“Wonder what happens in this exciting central Europe adventurous tour? Let’s give you an idea – fun, sightseeing, treasure hunts, and a refund of up to 100% of your participatory fees if you win! Yeah, this one-of-a-kind discovery travel adventure allows participants to explore new places and engage in treasure hunt games that widen their horizon and help them interact more with the locals”, says Avi.
On this 9-day exciting travel across the vibrant cities of Prague, Vienna, and Budapest, participants will wander through beautiful Romanesque and gothic architecture, take in the stunning natural landscapes of the Alps and Danube River, and explore the city of the waltz.
“The discovery Prague-Vienna-Budapest travel quest is open for participation next year, and participants will have a safe, fun, and daring travel adventure despite the travel restrictions caused by COVID-19.”
Apart from the fun travel experience and treasure hunt games, participants also stand a chance of getting 100%, 50%, or a 25% refund of their participatory fee when they win the first-place, second-place, or third-place position in the quest.
Travel lovers that wish to join this tour can visit https://212quest.com/ to get more information about the quest and how to enter.
About 212Quest
212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes
adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience.
Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then this travel adventure might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.
Avi Zaslavskiy
“Wonder what happens in this exciting central Europe adventurous tour? Let’s give you an idea – fun, sightseeing, treasure hunts, and a refund of up to 100% of your participatory fees if you win! Yeah, this one-of-a-kind discovery travel adventure allows participants to explore new places and engage in treasure hunt games that widen their horizon and help them interact more with the locals”, says Avi.
On this 9-day exciting travel across the vibrant cities of Prague, Vienna, and Budapest, participants will wander through beautiful Romanesque and gothic architecture, take in the stunning natural landscapes of the Alps and Danube River, and explore the city of the waltz.
“The discovery Prague-Vienna-Budapest travel quest is open for participation next year, and participants will have a safe, fun, and daring travel adventure despite the travel restrictions caused by COVID-19.”
Apart from the fun travel experience and treasure hunt games, participants also stand a chance of getting 100%, 50%, or a 25% refund of their participatory fee when they win the first-place, second-place, or third-place position in the quest.
Travel lovers that wish to join this tour can visit https://212quest.com/ to get more information about the quest and how to enter.
About 212Quest
212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes
adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience.
Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then this travel adventure might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.
Avi Zaslavskiy
212World
+1 212-470-9349
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn