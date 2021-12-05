Voices Against Trafficking Releases First Book
Twenty Authors. Two Countries. One Powerful Call for Collective Action.
One voice has tremendous power. But when voices unite collectively to combat human trafficking and sexual exploitation, an unstoppable movement is born.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voices Against Trafficking - The Strength of Many Voices Speaking As One compiles insights, stories, and frontline knowledge from trafficking survivors, human rights advocates, and journalists. Every chapter provides essential truths and advice that affirm a collective community can defeat the rising tide of human predators. Compiled by veteran activist Andi Buerger, the authors demonstrate the power of joining as one voice against the evil of 21st-century slavery that is the business of global human trafficking.
— Kathy Hatem, Enough Is Enough
“The heroic organization VAT has published a landmark work, Voices Against Trafficking: Many Voices Speaking as One. This searing publication tells the harrowing story of the criminal global human trafficking industry through the voices of both victims and rescuers. It is a painful story, one that is hard to hear…” Dr. Katrina Lantos Swett, President, Lantos Foundation for Human Rights and Justice
“Behind every line written in this book is the silenced voice by a criminal industry that we are called upon to fight. That is one of the great virtues of this work. It puts a megaphone in the hands of survivors so that we can listen to their stories and stand in front of their pain and their hope. Once someone reads this book, it will be impossible for them to remain indifferent to human trafficking.” Adrián Rubalcava, Cuajimalpa Mayor, México City
"This is such an extremely important book, that you can simply not turn away from it. These stories need to be told and shared. Everyone from all walks of society needs to learn and educate themselves on this horrific human rights abuse." Marisol Nichols, Actress and Humanitarian
Voices Against Trafficking - The Strength of Many Voices Speaking As One is available now on Amazon.com.
About Voices Against Trafficking™: Voices Against Trafficking brings together national and international partners dedicated to eradicating the business of profiting in human lives. We are individuals, corporations, survivors, nonprofits, law enforcement agencies, legislators, media outlets and human rights advocates. Learn more at VoicesAgainstTrafficking.com
