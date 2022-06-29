212Quest Announces Amsterdam to Rome Travel Quest Adventure
EINPresswire.com/ -- 212Quest is inviting travel and treasure hunt enthusiasts to the Amsterdam to Rome travel quest adventure happening in 2022.
Got 13 free days to engage in a delightful treasure hunt-infused travel adventure? 212Quest is organizing a fast-paced Eastern European tour from Amsterdam to Rome for travel lovers. This Eastern European tour takes participants on a cruise to the famous Charles Bridge, UNESCO World Heritage sites, breathtaking cathedrals, beautiful serene rivers, peaceful islands, and a bustling nightlife spawned across different cities.
“We are very excited to announce that the Amsterdam to Rome travel quest adventure is open for participation to travel lovers from all over the globe. This travel quest promises to be exciting and entertaining as participants will have fun exploring different cities while playing games that expand their travel knowledge. The travel quest will also follow the necessary COVID-19 protocols to ensure participants have a virus-free and safe travel experience,” said Avi for 212Quest.
The 13-days travel quest begins in Amsterdam and gets participants racing against the clock to hunt down clues, complete puzzles, and explore the delights of Eastern Europe in an adventurous style. Apart from the fun travel experience and treasure hunt games, participants also stand a chance of getting 100%, 50%, or a 25% refund of their participatory fee when they win the first-place, second-place, or third-place position in the quest.
Travel lovers that wish to join this tour can visit https://212quest.com/ to get more information about the quest and how to enter.
About 212Quest
212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience. Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then this travel adventure might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.
Avi Zaslavskiy
