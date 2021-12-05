Leading Web 3.0 Expert Kashif Sultan Will Head KISS PR SEO and Web Development

We are building cutting-edge Web technologies solutions in collaboration with our growth partners says KISS PR Head of Growth Qamar Zaman.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX , Dec. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kashif Sultan is new KISS PR’s Director of Web Design UX and Web 3 Expert

“We are pleased to announce that Kashif Sultan, who has been an integral part of KISS PR’s design team, will now head the design and UX team and will continue to offer pixel-perfect websites with highly polished user interfaces,” wrote KISS PR. Follow Kashif Sultan on LinkedIn

"Sultan’s eye for great law firm website design and strong technical background has helped the company’s leaders decide to give him the new role as head of the UX design team." Rene Perras, Head of Legal Marketing

With more than a decade of experience as a hybrid designer and developer, Sultan joined KISS PR in 2017 as part of the company’s UX Design team. KISS PR’s clients, which are primarily top law firms, and small and large businesses around North America and the Caribbean, have enjoyed working with him because of his ability to bring their visions to life with his extensive technical and expressive skills.

Aside from UX and UI design, Sultan’s expertise includes:

WordPress (Custom Development by Advanced Custom Fields and Carbon Fields)

WordPress (Custom UI Design and Integration)

Experienced with AJAX, JavaScript, HTML5 and CSS3

Experience with Gulp

eCommerce Platforms (Mainly WooCommerce and Shopify)

Git

Shopify

PHP

jQuery

Web 3.0 Technologies

Here are Few of KISS PR Personalized Services

KISS PR Purpose

In 2022, we will provide an exceptional web 3.0 experience. We are building cutting-edge technologies solutions in collaboration with our growth partners. KISS PR has also built a distinguished reputation in the legal marketing and healthcare industries since I founded it with humble beginnings. Our mission is to champion small business owners. Customer satisfaction is the key to our success. Qamar Zaman, KISS PR Head of Growth & Founder.



About KISS PR - kisspr.com



KISS PR is a Digital growth company specializing in pixel-perfect website design, SEO, PR, social media, data analytics and bespoke web and application development. Headed by industry veteran Qamar Zaman, who established the company from Grand Cayman in 2000, which has become a leading website growth company and helped over 1000 clients located worldwide and promoted over 35,000 brand stories getting his clients featured in top news publications. Qamar is supported by a team of talented experts worldwide, with its base camp located in Dallas, Texas. KISS PR offers in person 1-1 consolation in Dallas, New York City, West Pam Beach and Grand Cayman Islands and consultation via Zoom and Google Meet to all clients worldwide.

