GGLeauges Partners with Educational Gaming Initiatives to Help Parents Better Understand World of Esports

The company has partnered with the Coalition of Parents in Esports (COPE) and Healthy Gamer.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- GGLeagues is pleased to announce its recent partnership with two esport education initiatives, the Coalition of Parents in Esports (COPE) and Healthy Gamer Founded in 2018, GGLeagues is an esports management solution designed specifically for organizations looking to bring this type of programming to their communities. The company works with over 350 park districts and over 130 colleges to connect and engage with like-minded gamers.In the company’s latest news, GGLeagues is informing the public of its exciting partnership with two of the world’s most reputable esport education initiatives, the Coalition of Parents in Esports (COPE) and Healthy Gamer. The partnership is designed to support parents in 2022 to better understand how they can manage their children when it comes to the (often sensitive) topic of gaming.“Partnering with COPE and Healthy Gamer will help us to give further support to the parents who are a part of our communities,” says Michael Wisnios, Director of Strategic Partnerships at GGLeagues. “Our aim is to be a resource for our recreational and collegiate partners, providing pathways for everyone a part of those communities to learn more about esports. We are moving to become more than just a competitive platform for our partners. Our new partners completely understand our mission and we look to empower our communities through insightful videos and documents from parents for parents on how to connect with your gamers at home and support them similar to any other sport.”“It's great to be able to partner with the team at GGLeagues,” says Chris Spikosk, CEO of COPE. “We've got the opportunity to reach many parents and kids around the country through joint content to highlight all of the great opportunities in education and career that could come from their love of gaming. Tournaments and local rec clubs, like GGLeagues, are where the passion and love of gaming start. Once we reach parents and kids, the pathway to careers within esports becomes much clearer and more fulfilling for everyone involved.”"We're thrilled to partner with GGLeagues because we both understand how critical the community is to gamers," said Kruti Kanojia, CEO and co-founder, Healthy Gamer. "Fostering a positive, inclusive environment is baked into the core of our work at Healthy Gamer. From the great work GGLeagues has already accomplished, it's clear that people in all of our communities will benefit from our partnership.”For more information about GGLeagues, please visit https://www.ggleagues.com/ About GGLeaguesGGLeagues was founded in 2018 with the simple idea that all gamers should receive an opportunity to compete at the games they love. Whether they are looking to go pro, play varsity, or just have a good time competing, GGLeagues is the ultimate place to start this enjoyable journey.About COPECOPE is led by parents of professional gamers and content creators to help other parents navigate and learn about the positive aspects of gaming, encourage parents to support their children’s gaming experiences, and make sure they get the most out of it. COPE’s mission is to remove the negative stigmas, educate parents, raise awareness, provide resources to make esports feel rewarding, and provide scholarships to aspiring athletes.About Healthy GamerHealthy Gamer is a mental health platform designed to help the Internet generation live their best real life. Healthy Gamer creates accessible, inclusive, and affordable mental health resources that empower the digital generation to find peace and purpose through content, community, and coaching. Their mission is to help people take control of their mental health. Dr. Alok Kanojia, the world-leading expert on gaming psychiatry and the President and Co-Founder of Healthy Gamer, looks to help people and communities through AoE (area of effect) healing.