Global Data Center Colocation Market Key Players, Demand, Size, Share, Trends, Impact Of Covid-19 and Forecast 2021-2028
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Data Center Colocation Market is forecasted to develop with a CAGR of 15.87% over the estimated years of 2021 to 2028. The market growth is attributable to the increasing demand for cloud and hybrid services, the need for scalability, government support, and new data storage regulations.
Some of the top companies operating in the market include Equinix, Digital Reality, China Telecommunications Corporation, etc.
MARKET INSIGHTS:
Data center colocation is a service provided by organizations offering enterprise businesses with a shared, secure space to store data and numerous other equipment hardware. The enterprise customer interacts with the colocation company in a manner like a rental relationship with a property manager, in which the customer rents storage space within the facility. Typically, the equipment, such as servers in addition to other hardware, is provided by the customer.
The emergence of the industrial 4.0 revolution, the Internet of Things (IoT), and big data analytics necessitates reliable and flexible IT resources. Furthermore, the rise in penetration of cloud computing, as well as rapid digitalization, have resulted in the steady growth of the data center industry. Moreover, the switch to remote working and work-from-home increases the need for security concerns in data centers has significantly augmented the demand for data center colocation services.
REGIONAL INSIGHTS:
The global data center colocation market growth assessment includes the analysis of the Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of World. The Asia-Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by key factors such as the rapid surge in digitization and modernization, the shift towards extensive cloud technology usage, and the emergence of high-end technologies such as artificial intelligence.
COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS:
Regardless of operational location, the competitive rivalry within the global data center colocation market is also determined by the service reliability, cost of services offered, as well as scalability parameters. Moreover, the competition in infrastructure is heavily reliant on customer retention, cost, warranty, product innovation, aftermarket services, and reseller base.
Our report offerings include:
- Explore key findings of the overall market
- Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions
- Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations
- Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share
- Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.
- Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.
- Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments
List Of Tables:
Table 1: Market Snapshot - Data Center Colocation
Table 2: Worldwide Public Cloud Services End-User Spending Forecast ($ Millions)
Table 3: Global Data Center Colocation Market, By Type, Historical Years, 2016-2020 (In $ Million)
Table 4: Global Data Center Colocation Market, By Type, Forecast Years, 2021-2028 (In $ Million)
Table 5: Global Retail Data Center Colocation Market, By Region, Historical Years, 2016-2020 (In $ Million)
Table 6: Global Retail Data Center Colocation Market, By Region, Forecast Years, 2021-2028 (In $ Million)
Table 7: Global Wholesale Data Center Colocation Market, By Region, Historical Years, 2016-2020 (In $ Million)
Table 8: Global Wholesale Data Center Colocation Market, By Region, Forecast Years, 2021-2028 (In $ Million)
Table 9: Global Data Center Colocation Market, By End-User, Historical Years, 2016-2020 (In $ Million)
Table 10: Global Data Center Colocation Market, By End-User, Forecast Years, 2021-2028 (In $ Million)
Table 11: Global It & Telecom Services Market, By Region, Historical Years, 2016-2020 (In $ Million)
Table 12: Global Cloud & It Services Market, By Region, Forecast Years, 2021-2028 (In $ Million)
Table 13: Global Bfsi Market, By Region, Historical Years, 2016-2020 (In $ Million)
Table 14: Global Bfsi Market, By Region, Forecast Years, 2021-2028 (In $ Million)
Table 15: Global Media Market, By Region, Historical Years, 2016-2020 (In $ Million)
Table 16: Global Media Market, By Region, Forecast Years, 2021-2028 (In $ Million)
Table 17: Global Government Market, By Region, Historical Years, 2016-2020 (In $ Million)
Table 18: Global Government Market, By Region, Forecast Years, 2021-2028 (In $ Million)
Table 19: Global Retail Market, By Region, Historical Years, 2016-2020 (In $ Million)
Table 20: Global Retail Market, By Region, Forecast Years, 2021-2028 (In $ Million)
Table 21: Global Healthcare Market, By Region, Historical Years, 2016-2020 (In $ Million)
Table 22: Global Healthcare Market, By Region, Forecast Years, 2021-2028 (In $ Million)
Table 23: Global Energy & Utility Market, By Region, Historical Years, 2016-2020 (In $ Million)
Table 24: Global Energy & Utility Market, By Region, Forecast Years, 2021-2028 (In $ Million)
Table 25: Global Manufacturing Market, By Region, Historical Years, 2016-2020 (In $ Million)
Table 26: Global Manufacturing Market, By Region, Forecast Years, 2021-2028 (In $ Million)
Table 27: Global Other End-Users Market, By Region, Historical Years, 2016-2020 (In $ Million)
Table 28: Global Other End-Users Market, By Region, Forecast Years, 2021-2028 (In $ Million)
Table 29: Global Data Center Colocation Market, By Organization, Historical Years, 2016-2020 (In $ Million)
Table 30: Global Data Center Colocation Market, By Organization, Forecast Years, 2021-2028 (In $ Million)
Table 31: Global Large Enterprises Market, By Region, Historical Years, 2016-2020 (In $ Million)
Table 32: Global Large Enterprises Market, By Region, Forecast Years, 2021-2028 (In $ Million)
Table 33: Global Sme Market, By Region, Historical Years,2016-2020 (In $ Million)
Table 34: Global Sme Market, By Region, Forecast Years,2021-2028 (In $ Million)
Table 35: Global Data Center Colocation Market, By Geography, Historical Years, 2016-2020 (In $ Million)
Table 36: Global Data Center Colocation Market, By Geography, Forecast Years, 2021-2028 (In $ Million)
Table 37: North America Data Center Colocation Market, By Country, Historical Years, 2016-2020 (In $ Million)
Table 38: North America Data Center Colocation Market, By Country, Forecast Years, 2021-2028 (In $ Million)
Table 39: Key Players Operating In North America Data Center Colocation Market
Table 40: Europe Data Center Colocation Market, By Country, Historical Years, 2016-2020 (In $ Million)
Table 41: Europe Data Center Colocation Market, By Country, Forecast Years, 2021-2028 (In $ Million)
Table 42: Key Players Operating In Europe Data Center Colocation Market
Table 43: Asia-Pacific Data Center Colocation Market, By Country, Historical Years, 2016-2020 (In $ Million)
Table 44: Asia-Pacific Data Center Colocation Market, By Country, Forecast Years, 2021-2028 (In $ Million)
Table 45: Key Players Operating In Europe Data Center Colocation Market
Table 46: Rest Of World Data Center Colocation Market, By Country, Historical Years, 2016-2020 (In $ Million)
Table 47: Rest Of World Data Center Colocation Market, By Country, Forecast Years, 2021-2028 (In $ Million)
Table 48: Key Players Operating In Rest Of World Data Center Colocation Market
