Global Carbon Fiber Market Size, Demands, Key Players, Covid-19 Impact, Raw Material, Fiber Type and Forecasts to 2026
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Carbon Fiber Market was valued at USD 3216.54 million in the year 2020 with the European region leading the market share. The carbon Fiber market is majorly driven by the aerospace industry to enhance the performance and efficiency of aircraft. The superior physical strength, low coefficient of thermal expansion, high dimensional stability, and low abrasion characteristics of carbon fiber complement its applications in aerospace antennas, aircraft brakes, and support structures. Moreover, the booming wind energy sector is generating strong demand for carbon fiber for its use in wind blades. The exceptional fatigue and corrosion resistance property of carbon material enhance the longevity of wind blades. Further, the growing adoption of clean energy technologies to reduce emissions is expected to further drive the carbon fibre market in the forecast period.
The companies analysed in the report include Toray Industries Co., Ltd. Teijin Limited, Hexcel Corporation, SGL Carbon, Mitsubishi Chemical, Formosa Plastics, Hyosung Corporation, Solvay Corporation, Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd., Kureha Corporation.
Get a Free Sample Copy of Global Carbon Fiber Market Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=5105254
The rising demand for lightweight materials, along with government initiatives to reduce harmful gas emissions and increase fuel efficiency, is expected to drive the market for carbon fiber in other transporting applications such as automotive and marine industries. Carbon fiber, due to lightweight, high thermal stability and electrical conductivity, are widely used in various important automotive components, such as disk brakes, wheels, automobile hoods, and others, owing to this carbon fiber share from automotive applications is predicted to expand significantly in the upcoming years. Further, rising carbon fiber consumption is also expected due to the increasing production of vehicles to cater to strong consumer demand. Other than automotive applications, carbon Fiber has also significant growth potential in infrastructure, marine engineering and electronic applications.
Among the regions, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for carbon fiber during 2021-26. The growth of the Asia Pacific market can be attributed to the increasing investments of R&D in the automotive & wind energy end-use industry. Additionally, increasing production of the manufacturing sector of the Asia Pacific region to cater for the domestic requirements for superior quality products and rising exports from Japan and China leading to an increased demand for carbon fiber from the region.
Scope of the Report
- The report analyses the Carbon Fiber Market by Value (USD Million).
- The report analyses the Security Services Market by Raw Material Type (Polyacrylonitrile, Pitch & Rayon).
- The report analyses the Carbon Fiber Market by Fiber Type (Virgin, Recycled).
- The report analyses the Carbon Fiber Market by End Users (Aviation, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Wind Energy, Construction, Sports Equipment, Others).
- The Global Carbon Fiber Market has been analysed By Region (America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
- The Global Carbon Fiber Market has been analysed By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, China, Japan, India, South Korea).
- The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Raw Material, by Fiber Type, by End User.
- Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.
- The report tracks competitive developments, strategies and new product development.
- The report presents the analysis of the Carbon Fiber market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.
Get a 25% Discount on this Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=5105254
Key Target Audience
- Carbon Fiber Manufacturing Companies
- Consulting and Advisory Firms
- Government and Policy Makers
- Regulatory Authorities
Table of Contents:
1. Report Scope and Methodology
1.1 Scope of the Report
1.2 Research Methodology
1.3 Executive Summary
2. Strategic Recommendations
3. Carbon Fiber Market: Product Overview
4. Global Carbon Fiber Market: An Analysis
4.1 Market Size, By Value, 2016-2026
4.2 Market Size, By Volume, 2016-2026
4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Carbon Fiber Market
4.4 Global Carbon Fiber Market
5. Global Carbon Fiber Market Segmentation, By Raw Material (Value)
5.1 Global Carbon Fiber Market: Segment Analysis
5.2 Competitive Scenario of Carbon Fiber Market: By Raw Material (2020 & 2026)
5.3 By Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.4 By Pitch & Rayon Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
6. Global Carbon Fiber Market Segmentation, By Fiber Type (Value)
6.1 Global Carbon Fiber Market: Segment Analysis
6.2 Competitive Scenario of Carbon Fiber Market: By Fiber Type (2020 & 2026)
6.3 By Virgin Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
6.4 By Recycled Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
7. Global Carbon Fiber Market Segmentation, By End User (Value)
7.1 Global Carbon Fiber Market: Segment Analysis
7.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Carbon Fiber Market: By End User (2020 & 2026)
7.3 By Aviation, Aerospace & Defense Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
7.4 By Automotive Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
7.5 By Wind Energy Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
7.6 By Construction Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
7.7 By Sports Equipment Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
7.8 By Others Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
8. Global Carbon Fiber Market: Regional Analysis
8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Carbon Fiber Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)
9. Americas Carbon Fiber Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)
9.1 Americas Carbon Fiber Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
9.2 Americas Carbon Fiber Market: Prominent Companies
9.3 Market Segmentation By Raw Material (Polyacrylonitrile, Pitch & Rayon )
9.4 Market Segmentation By Fiber Type (Virgin, Recycled)
9.5 Market Segmentation By End User (Aviation, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Wind Energy, Construction, Sports Equipment, Others)
9.6 Americas Carbon Fiber Market: Country Analysis
9.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Americas Carbon Fiber Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2026)
9.8 Competitive Scenario of Americas Carbon Fiber Market By Country (2020 & 2026)
9.9 United States Carbon Fiber Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
9.10 United States Carbon Fiber Market Segmentation By Raw Material, By Fiber Type, By End User (2016-2026)
9.11 Canada Carbon Fiber Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
9.12 Canada Carbon Fiber Market Segmentation By Raw Material, By Fiber Type, By End User (2016-2026)
Direct Purchase of this Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=5105254
10. Europe Carbon Fiber Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)
10.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
10.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Market: Prominent Companies
10.3 Market Segmentation By Raw Material (Polyacrylonitrile, Pitch & Rayon )
10.4 Market Segmentation By Fiber Type (Virgin, Recycled)
10.5 Market Segmentation By End User (Aviation, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Wind Energy, Construction, Sports Equipment, Others)
10.6 Europe Carbon Fiber Market: Country Analysis
10.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Carbon Fiber Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2026)
10.8 Competitive Scenario of Europe Carbon Fiber Market By Country (2020 & 2026)
10.9 Germany Carbon Fiber Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
10.10 Germany Carbon Fiber Market Segmentation By Raw Material, By Fiber Type, By End User (2016-2026)
10.11 France Carbon Fiber Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
10.12 France Carbon Fiber Market Segmentation By Raw Material, By Fiber Type, By End User (2016-2026)
10.13 United Kingdom Carbon Fiber Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
10.14 United Kingdom Carbon Fiber Market Segmentation By Raw Material, By Fiber Type, By End User (2016-2026)
10.15 Spain Carbon Fiber Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
10.16 Spain Carbon Fiber Market Segmentation By Raw Material, By Fiber Type, By End User (2016-2026)
11. Asia Pacific Carbon Fiber Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)
11.1 Asia Pacific Carbon Fiber Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
11.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Market: Prominent Companies
11.3 Market Segmentation By Raw Material (Polyacrylonitrile, Pitch & Rayon )
11.4 Market Segmentation By Fiber Type (Virgin, Recycled)
11.5 Market Segmentation By End User (Aviation, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Wind Energy, Construction, Sports Equipment, Others)
11.6 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Market: Country Analysis
11.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2026)
11.8 Competitive Scenario of Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Market By Country (2020 & 2026)
11.9 China Carbon Fiber Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
11.10 China Carbon Fiber Market Segmentation By Raw Material, By Fiber Type, By End User (2016-2026)
11.11 Japan Carbon Fiber Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
11.12 Japan Carbon Fiber Market Segmentation By Raw Material, By Fiber Type, By End User (2016-2026)
11.13 India Carbon Fiber Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
11.14 India Carbon Fiber Market Segmentation By Raw Material, By Fiber Type, By End User (2016-2026)
11.15 South Korea Carbon Fiber Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
11.16 South Korea Carbon Fiber Market Segmentation By Raw Material, By Fiber Type, By End User (2016-2026)
12. Global Carbon Fiber Market Dynamics
12.1 Global Carbon Fiber Market Drivers
12.2 Global Carbon Fiber Market Restraints
12.3 Global Carbon Fiber Market Trends
13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis
13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Carbon Fiber Market - By Raw Material (Year 2026)
13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Carbon Fiber Market - By Fiber Type (Year 2026)
13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Carbon Fiber Market - By End User (Year 2026)
13.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Carbon Fiber Market By Region (Year 2026)
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Share of global leading companies
14.2 SWOT Analysis Global Carbon Fiber Market
14.3 Porter Five Force Analysis Global Carbon Fiber Market
15. Global Carbon Fiber Market: Merger & Acquisitions
16. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)
16.1 Toray Industries Ltd
16.2 Teijin Ltd
16.3 Hexcel Corporation
16.4 SGL Carbon
16.5 Mitsubishi Chemical
16.6 Formosa Plastics
16.7 Hyosung Corporation
16.8 Solvay
16.9 Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd
16.10 Kureha Corporation
Ganesh Pardeshi
The companies analysed in the report include Toray Industries Co., Ltd. Teijin Limited, Hexcel Corporation, SGL Carbon, Mitsubishi Chemical, Formosa Plastics, Hyosung Corporation, Solvay Corporation, Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd., Kureha Corporation.
Get a Free Sample Copy of Global Carbon Fiber Market Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=5105254
The rising demand for lightweight materials, along with government initiatives to reduce harmful gas emissions and increase fuel efficiency, is expected to drive the market for carbon fiber in other transporting applications such as automotive and marine industries. Carbon fiber, due to lightweight, high thermal stability and electrical conductivity, are widely used in various important automotive components, such as disk brakes, wheels, automobile hoods, and others, owing to this carbon fiber share from automotive applications is predicted to expand significantly in the upcoming years. Further, rising carbon fiber consumption is also expected due to the increasing production of vehicles to cater to strong consumer demand. Other than automotive applications, carbon Fiber has also significant growth potential in infrastructure, marine engineering and electronic applications.
Among the regions, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for carbon fiber during 2021-26. The growth of the Asia Pacific market can be attributed to the increasing investments of R&D in the automotive & wind energy end-use industry. Additionally, increasing production of the manufacturing sector of the Asia Pacific region to cater for the domestic requirements for superior quality products and rising exports from Japan and China leading to an increased demand for carbon fiber from the region.
Scope of the Report
- The report analyses the Carbon Fiber Market by Value (USD Million).
- The report analyses the Security Services Market by Raw Material Type (Polyacrylonitrile, Pitch & Rayon).
- The report analyses the Carbon Fiber Market by Fiber Type (Virgin, Recycled).
- The report analyses the Carbon Fiber Market by End Users (Aviation, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Wind Energy, Construction, Sports Equipment, Others).
- The Global Carbon Fiber Market has been analysed By Region (America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
- The Global Carbon Fiber Market has been analysed By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, China, Japan, India, South Korea).
- The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Raw Material, by Fiber Type, by End User.
- Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.
- The report tracks competitive developments, strategies and new product development.
- The report presents the analysis of the Carbon Fiber market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.
Get a 25% Discount on this Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=5105254
Key Target Audience
- Carbon Fiber Manufacturing Companies
- Consulting and Advisory Firms
- Government and Policy Makers
- Regulatory Authorities
Table of Contents:
1. Report Scope and Methodology
1.1 Scope of the Report
1.2 Research Methodology
1.3 Executive Summary
2. Strategic Recommendations
3. Carbon Fiber Market: Product Overview
4. Global Carbon Fiber Market: An Analysis
4.1 Market Size, By Value, 2016-2026
4.2 Market Size, By Volume, 2016-2026
4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Carbon Fiber Market
4.4 Global Carbon Fiber Market
5. Global Carbon Fiber Market Segmentation, By Raw Material (Value)
5.1 Global Carbon Fiber Market: Segment Analysis
5.2 Competitive Scenario of Carbon Fiber Market: By Raw Material (2020 & 2026)
5.3 By Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.4 By Pitch & Rayon Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
6. Global Carbon Fiber Market Segmentation, By Fiber Type (Value)
6.1 Global Carbon Fiber Market: Segment Analysis
6.2 Competitive Scenario of Carbon Fiber Market: By Fiber Type (2020 & 2026)
6.3 By Virgin Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
6.4 By Recycled Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
7. Global Carbon Fiber Market Segmentation, By End User (Value)
7.1 Global Carbon Fiber Market: Segment Analysis
7.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Carbon Fiber Market: By End User (2020 & 2026)
7.3 By Aviation, Aerospace & Defense Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
7.4 By Automotive Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
7.5 By Wind Energy Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
7.6 By Construction Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
7.7 By Sports Equipment Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
7.8 By Others Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
8. Global Carbon Fiber Market: Regional Analysis
8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Carbon Fiber Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)
9. Americas Carbon Fiber Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)
9.1 Americas Carbon Fiber Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
9.2 Americas Carbon Fiber Market: Prominent Companies
9.3 Market Segmentation By Raw Material (Polyacrylonitrile, Pitch & Rayon )
9.4 Market Segmentation By Fiber Type (Virgin, Recycled)
9.5 Market Segmentation By End User (Aviation, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Wind Energy, Construction, Sports Equipment, Others)
9.6 Americas Carbon Fiber Market: Country Analysis
9.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Americas Carbon Fiber Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2026)
9.8 Competitive Scenario of Americas Carbon Fiber Market By Country (2020 & 2026)
9.9 United States Carbon Fiber Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
9.10 United States Carbon Fiber Market Segmentation By Raw Material, By Fiber Type, By End User (2016-2026)
9.11 Canada Carbon Fiber Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
9.12 Canada Carbon Fiber Market Segmentation By Raw Material, By Fiber Type, By End User (2016-2026)
Direct Purchase of this Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=5105254
10. Europe Carbon Fiber Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)
10.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
10.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Market: Prominent Companies
10.3 Market Segmentation By Raw Material (Polyacrylonitrile, Pitch & Rayon )
10.4 Market Segmentation By Fiber Type (Virgin, Recycled)
10.5 Market Segmentation By End User (Aviation, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Wind Energy, Construction, Sports Equipment, Others)
10.6 Europe Carbon Fiber Market: Country Analysis
10.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Carbon Fiber Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2026)
10.8 Competitive Scenario of Europe Carbon Fiber Market By Country (2020 & 2026)
10.9 Germany Carbon Fiber Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
10.10 Germany Carbon Fiber Market Segmentation By Raw Material, By Fiber Type, By End User (2016-2026)
10.11 France Carbon Fiber Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
10.12 France Carbon Fiber Market Segmentation By Raw Material, By Fiber Type, By End User (2016-2026)
10.13 United Kingdom Carbon Fiber Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
10.14 United Kingdom Carbon Fiber Market Segmentation By Raw Material, By Fiber Type, By End User (2016-2026)
10.15 Spain Carbon Fiber Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
10.16 Spain Carbon Fiber Market Segmentation By Raw Material, By Fiber Type, By End User (2016-2026)
11. Asia Pacific Carbon Fiber Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)
11.1 Asia Pacific Carbon Fiber Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
11.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Market: Prominent Companies
11.3 Market Segmentation By Raw Material (Polyacrylonitrile, Pitch & Rayon )
11.4 Market Segmentation By Fiber Type (Virgin, Recycled)
11.5 Market Segmentation By End User (Aviation, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Wind Energy, Construction, Sports Equipment, Others)
11.6 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Market: Country Analysis
11.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2026)
11.8 Competitive Scenario of Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Market By Country (2020 & 2026)
11.9 China Carbon Fiber Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
11.10 China Carbon Fiber Market Segmentation By Raw Material, By Fiber Type, By End User (2016-2026)
11.11 Japan Carbon Fiber Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
11.12 Japan Carbon Fiber Market Segmentation By Raw Material, By Fiber Type, By End User (2016-2026)
11.13 India Carbon Fiber Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
11.14 India Carbon Fiber Market Segmentation By Raw Material, By Fiber Type, By End User (2016-2026)
11.15 South Korea Carbon Fiber Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
11.16 South Korea Carbon Fiber Market Segmentation By Raw Material, By Fiber Type, By End User (2016-2026)
12. Global Carbon Fiber Market Dynamics
12.1 Global Carbon Fiber Market Drivers
12.2 Global Carbon Fiber Market Restraints
12.3 Global Carbon Fiber Market Trends
13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis
13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Carbon Fiber Market - By Raw Material (Year 2026)
13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Carbon Fiber Market - By Fiber Type (Year 2026)
13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Carbon Fiber Market - By End User (Year 2026)
13.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Carbon Fiber Market By Region (Year 2026)
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Share of global leading companies
14.2 SWOT Analysis Global Carbon Fiber Market
14.3 Porter Five Force Analysis Global Carbon Fiber Market
15. Global Carbon Fiber Market: Merger & Acquisitions
16. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)
16.1 Toray Industries Ltd
16.2 Teijin Ltd
16.3 Hexcel Corporation
16.4 SGL Carbon
16.5 Mitsubishi Chemical
16.6 Formosa Plastics
16.7 Hyosung Corporation
16.8 Solvay
16.9 Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd
16.10 Kureha Corporation
Ganesh Pardeshi
ReportsnReports
+1 888 391 5441
ganesh.pardeshi@reportsandreports.com