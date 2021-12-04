Traffic Alert Shaftsbury Barracks
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Shaftsbury Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
US RT 7 in the area of Stewarts at 7593 US RT 7 in Pownal is closed due to a motor vehicle crash/Hazmat Incident. This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Shaftsbury VSP