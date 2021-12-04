Traffic Alert Shaftsbury Barracks

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US RT 7 in the area of Stewarts at 7593 US RT 7 in Pownal is closed due to a motor vehicle crash/Hazmat Incident. This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

Shaftsbury VSP