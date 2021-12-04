Rising Star Actress Nimi Adokiye Celebrates Pregnancy of her First Child with husband Danny Eley with Baby Shower

Nimi Adokiye pregnant with first child Actress Nimi Adokiye and husband, Danny Eley Queen Violet Restaurant located at 8543 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069 https://www.queenvioletweho.com Arrangements and Leis by Jewles www.leisbyjewles.com MAXURON Records www.maxuron.com

Celebrity guests to attend a baby shower and red carpet event in honor of expecting mother and actress Nimi Adokiye in West Hollywood, CA on December 4

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expecting mother, actress Nimi Adokiye, recently known for her role in “Bob Hearts Abishola” (2021) was married to upcoming director, Danny Eley in 2016 and they are now expecting their first child. The interracial couple will be having a Celebrity Baby Shower and Red Carpet Event on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 5:00 PM in the City of West Hollywood, California. The parents-to-be are expecting a baby boy on December 27, 2021.

Nimi and Danny will be joined by celebrity friends and family to help them celebrate the welcoming of their first child at their winter wonderland-themed baby shower held at the quaint Queen Violet Restaurant in West Hollywood, CA. The restaurant is owned by Gift Kittianantthawat, Mart Nakkhumpun, and Chef Sara Thongchoet.

The parents-to-be guests will enjoy hors d’oeuvres, dinner, and dessert prepared by Chef Sara Thongchoet of Queen Violet Restaurant. The menu will include Asian fusion cuisine such as orange chicken, Mongolian flank steak, garlic noodles, trios quinoa salad, cigar rolls, crispy ravioli wonton, fried tofu, and banana s’mores dessert.

Nimi and Danny’s guests will be entertained by the smooth mixes of Maxuron Records. Additionally, centerpieces and balloon arches will be provided by “Arrangement and Leis by Jewles” and decorations provided by “Allways an Event.” Guests will be surrounded by the perfect winter wonderland theme. Having soft blue decorations, twinkling lights and snow in Southern California are some of the ways that the parents-to-be will have a chance to celebrate their precious gift this holiday season.

Expecting mother, Nimi Adokiye was brought to Nigeria as an infant and when she was four years old, her family returned to Texas. Her first theater production was Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory where she played Grandma Georgina which sparked her passion for acting.

Nimi is now based in Los Angeles where she is pursuing a professional acting career. Nimi attended Stella Adler Academy of Acting and Theater in Los Angeles, California and she studied under Tasha Smith. To date, Nimi has worked with Queen Latifah, Danny Glover, Tyra Banks, Sarah Silverman, and bands such as Lifehouse, Weezer, and Life Afraid.

LA Note Magazine recently released an article interviewing Nimi entitled "Actress On The Rise Nimi Adokiye Dishes Out How She’s Chasing Her Dreams." Nimi shares with the audience her passion for acting and why she does the work that she does. When asked if she had to pick the TOP 3 people she would want to meet that could take her career (or business) to the next level, she shares that it would be Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, and Joyce Meyers.

Stay connected with Nimi at:

Instagram: @therealnimi

Twitter: @NimiAdokiye

Facebook: @Nimi Adokiye Eley

IMDB: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm4149304/?ref_=fn_al_nm_1

For media inquiries please contact Yvette Morales, YM & Associates PR at YMoralesY@YM-PR.com

About Queen Violet Restaurant, West Hollywood

Queen Violet Restaurant is a modern Asian fusion restaurant in a unique European building with a beautiful floral courtyard. Queen Violet Restaurant is owned by Gift Kittianantthawat, Chef Sara Thongchoet, and Mart Nakkhumpun. Most dishes are inspired by Chef Sara Thongchoet. They also offer traditional Thai and Chinese recipes that make you feel like you are dining at home.

Queen Violet Restaurant is located at 8543 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069.

Stay connected at www.queenvioletweho.com and social media IG @queenvioletweho, FB @Queen Violet WeHo, Yelp Queen Violet WeHo,

About Allways an Event

Allways an Event founded by Ralph Fernando. Ralph has been planning events for over 15 years bringing a sense of elegance to any event at an affordable price. Serving the Los Angeles area, Ralph enjoys bringing his creation to life for every occasion. Ralph is also a Chef and has been catering for many years.

About Arrangement and Leis by Jewles

Arrangement and Leis by Jewles is a family-owned company driven by mother and daughter, Julie and Olivia Kelleher, and Olivia’s father, Kyle Sawyer. Arrangement and Leis by Jewles has been working with flowers and events for over seven years. They work alongside their sister company Massey’s House of Flowers with third-generation owner Carla Serafin. Both companies are located in the south bay serving all of the Los Angeles areas. You can find them on Instagram @leisbyjewles or their website www.leisbyjewles.com.

About Maxuron Records

Maxuron Records was officially registered as a major record label in the state of California in July 2016 after working underground since 1998 in Brooklyn, New York. Maxuron Records released albums by Ricky Vivie, Lady Joy Favored, Nia Praise, Glorious Adeneye, Grace Manuel, and Elizabeth Ngassa. In 2020, the label has its focus on Christian, gospel, afrobeat artist life with albums in the pipeline. Maxuron is currently looking and listening for new artists to sign and collaborate with.

For more check out on Instagram @maxuronrecords or at www.maxuron.com.