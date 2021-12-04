Governor Abbott Statement On Death Of Mesquite Police Officer

December 3, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Abbott today issued a statement after the death of a Mesquite Police Department officer who was shot in the line of duty earlier this afternoon:

"Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of the Mesquite Police Department officer who passed away this evening," said Governor Abbott. "This tragedy is a solemn reminder of the risks our law enforcement officers take every day by putting their lives on the line to serve and protect our communities. Cecilia and I ask our fellow Texans to join us in praying for the officer's family and the Mesquite Police Department during this difficult time."