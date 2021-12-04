New Low-code Database Product Easybase Now Publicly Available

The product is out of the beta testing stage and usable for production products in North America.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The developers of Easybase , a new SaaS (Database-as-a-Service) product, are pleased to announce its game-changing platform is now publicly available with a free tier for anyone to use the platform.Easybase is a serverless, low-code database for apps. The platform is designed specifically for use by web and mobile developers to create and manage React and React Native applications with a serverless database that seamlessly brings people together in ways like never before.“Our development team knows firsthand how difficult it is to build the right backend,” says President of Easybase, Dilan Ozkaynak. “Fortunately, we’ve come up with a SaaS product that enables teams to administer their app’s data, without code.”While Easybase is similar to other serverless database products in some ways, what truly sets it apart from the competition is its shareable data tables. This helps to increase collaboration between team members and agency-client relationships. Not only that, but the company has also created an informative blog page to help users navigate the product and to provide innovative industry tips and tricks.“For web and mobile developers, there’s no need to sit on our waitlist any longer,” Ozkaynak states. “We’re very happy to inform you that our product is now available for use with a free tier for anyone to use. Simply visit our site to get started – today!”For more information about Easybase, please visit https://easybase.io About EasybaseEasybase was founded by its president, Dilan Ozkaynak, a successful Project Manager, Startup Founder, and Software Engineer. It is a serverless, low-code application database-as-a-service for web and mobile developers. Since its inception, the company has seen extreme user growth over the past three months alone, making it one of the most trending serverless tools of its kind.