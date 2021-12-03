Submit Release
News Search

There were 506 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,910 in the last 365 days.

Foreclosure Resources: Who to Call for Help

For the basics on understanding foreclsoure, visit: https://www.usa.gov/foreclosure 

The Making Home Affordable (MHA) program provides help, including free counselors for advice and assistance with keeping you in your home or getting out safely. Visit the MHA website to learn what options you have and what you need to prepare. MHA has a hotline you can call anytime: 1-888-995-HOPE (tel:18889954673) or TTY 1-877-304-9709.

You just read:

Foreclosure Resources: Who to Call for Help

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.