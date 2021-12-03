Foreclosure Resources: Who to Call for Help

For the basics on understanding foreclsoure, visit: https://www.usa.gov/foreclosure

The Making Home Affordable (MHA) program provides help, including free counselors for advice and assistance with keeping you in your home or getting out safely. Visit the MHA website to learn what options you have and what you need to prepare. MHA has a hotline you can call anytime: 1-888-995-HOPE (tel:18889954673) or TTY 1-877-304-9709.