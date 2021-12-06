MOVES’ Holiday Jazz Brunch Fundraiser Supporting Veterans’ Mental Health and Suicide Prevention
EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, December 12, 2021, from Noon – 5 PM, EYES INC OF NJ and the MOVES program will be hosting a jazz brunch fundraiser to raise funds for veterans’ mental health services. This special holiday event will be hosted at the VFW Post 7925, 45 Plymouth Avenue, Fairfield, New Jersey.
Veterans are at a 50% higher risk of suicide than their peers who have not served. 100% of all proceeds are tax-deductible and will go to provide the much-needed mental health and counseling services to New Jersey homeless Veterans.
Special musical guests include Tony Caggiano; Warren Battiste, Veteran, Army Air Corps 1945-46, Master Jazz Guitarist and his trio; and Christian McBride, the 7-time Grammy Award winners Jazz House Kids.
This is the season for giving. Please share love and support for the men and women who have put their lives on the line for continued freedom; and join an afternoon of celebration and merriment to honor and support these selfless, brave souls. If jazz is not of interest, generous donations are welcome.
Tickets are on sale now…and are limited. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.movesnj.com/jazzbrunch/.
To learn more about MOVES and EYES INC of NJ, please visit the websites at https://www.movesnj.com or https://eyesinc.org ; or call 267.352.3937.
Ms. Taryn Ellis
Veterans are at a 50% higher risk of suicide than their peers who have not served. 100% of all proceeds are tax-deductible and will go to provide the much-needed mental health and counseling services to New Jersey homeless Veterans.
Special musical guests include Tony Caggiano; Warren Battiste, Veteran, Army Air Corps 1945-46, Master Jazz Guitarist and his trio; and Christian McBride, the 7-time Grammy Award winners Jazz House Kids.
This is the season for giving. Please share love and support for the men and women who have put their lives on the line for continued freedom; and join an afternoon of celebration and merriment to honor and support these selfless, brave souls. If jazz is not of interest, generous donations are welcome.
Tickets are on sale now…and are limited. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.movesnj.com/jazzbrunch/.
To learn more about MOVES and EYES INC of NJ, please visit the websites at https://www.movesnj.com or https://eyesinc.org ; or call 267.352.3937.
Ms. Taryn Ellis
EYES INC OF NJ A NONPROFIT CORPORATION MOVES HVRP
+1 267-352-3937
info@eyesinc.org