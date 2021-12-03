Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts Announces Key Staff Transition

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that a key member of his team will be transitioning to a role outside state government.  Taylor Gage has served as an advisor to Governor Ricketts since 2013, most recently playing the role of Director of Strategic Communications.  Gage has advised the Governor on communications, issue management, and stakeholder engagement among other duties.

 

“Thank you to Taylor for his eight years of service,” said Governor Ricketts.  “Through floods and a pandemic, he has been at the center of our work to help keep Nebraska strong and to connect more people to my office.  His input has shaped our work through it all.  Taylor has been a valued advisor, and I look forward to what’s next for him.”

 

Before serving the Governor’s Office, Gage worked as Deputy Campaign Manager for Governor Ricketts.  He has previously served as Political Director for U.S. Senator Deb Fischer’s successful campaign in 2012, and has advised numerous other candidates for state and local office.   

 

Gage’s transition is effective December 5, 2021.  Media inquiries should be directed to Justin Pinkerman at justin.pinkerman@nebraska.gov.

 

