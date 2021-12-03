Submit Release
News Search

There were 514 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,915 in the last 365 days.

Notice of Request for Partners - 2022 Small and Accessible Sustainability Grant Program

DOEE is seeking eligible entities to submit an application to manage small subgrants. Through these subgrants the Department seeks to provide District of Columbia entities, including non-profits, public and charter schools, and certain businesses, modest funding  to advance the District's sustainability goals.  For the first year of funding these include reducing waste and supporting urban agriculture.   The subgrants emphasize the support of small, new, and/or historically-excluded (SNHE) entities. The total amount available is $483,452.

Beginning December 3, 2021, the full text of the Request for Applications (RFA) will be available in the attachments section below. 

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means: 

Download from the attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA 2022-2128-USA ” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is January 18, 2022.  The online application must be time stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due. E-mail the completed application to [email protected]

Eligibility: All the checked institutions below may apply for this grant: 

  • Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations; 
  • Faith-based organizations; 
  • Government agencies; 
  • Universities/educational institutions; and 
  • Private Enterprises. 

DOEE will conduct the following virtual info sessions. Attendance is not required: 

Thursday December 09, 2021, starting at 3:00 pm EST  

WebEx access >> Meeting number: 2318 609 4608  Meeting password: 33kRJdtKfX9 

Wednesday January 05, 2022, starting at 2:00 pm EST  

WebEx access >>  Meeting number: 2310 300 5744  Meeting password: 23ZhtAERYN2  

​For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].  

You just read:

Notice of Request for Partners - 2022 Small and Accessible Sustainability Grant Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.