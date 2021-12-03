Notice of Public Comment Period - Draft Air Quality Permits 7014-R1 through 7017-R1, MedStar National Rehabilitation Hospital

PUBLIC NOTICE

Draft Air Quality Permits 7014-R1 through 7017-R1, MedStar National Rehabilitation Hospital Operation of two existing dual-fuel boilers, one existing diesel-fired emergency generator set, and one existing diesel-fired emergency water pump at 102 Irving Street NW

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to 20 DCMR §210, the Air Quality Division (AQD) of the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE), located at 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington DC, intends to issue permits (Nos. 7014-R1 through 7017-R1) to the MedStar National Rehabilitation Hospital to operate Two 5.230 MMBtu per hour Boilers (Boiler #1 and Boiler #2), One 625 kWe Diesel-Fired Emergency Generator Set (Emergency Generator #1), and One 115 hp Diesel-Fired Emergency Water Pump (Emergency Water Pump #1), located at 102 Irving Street NW, Washington, DC. The contact person for the facility is Leo Garner, Director of Facilities, phone number: (202) 877-1050, email: [email protected]

Units to be Permitted

Emission Unit ID Permit No. Installation/ Model Year Capacity Primary Fuel Secondary Fuel Boiler #1 7014-R1 1985 5.230 MMBtu/hr Natural Gas Diesel Boiler #2 7015-R1 1985 5.230 MMBtu/hr Natural Gas Diesel Emergency Generator #1 7016-R1 1984 900 hp Diesel -- Emergency Water Pump #1 7017-R1 2002 115 hp Diesel --

Emissions:

The estimated maximum annual emissions from all of the units, assuming 8,760 hours per year of operation at maximum capacity, are expected to be as follows:

Maximum Annual Emissions Pollutant (tons/yr) Total Particulate Matter (PM Total) 1.33 Sulfur Dioxide (SO2) 0.13 Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) 13.16 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) 0.48 Carbon Monoxide (CO) 5.46

The proposed boiler emission limits are as follows:

Each of the two (2) identical 5.230 million BTU per hour dual fuel fired boilers shall not emit pollutants in excess of those rates specified in the following table [20 DCMR 201]:

Pollutant Short-Term Limit (Natural Gas) (lb/hr) Short-Term Limit (Diesel fuel) (lb/hr) Carbon Monoxide (CO) 0.43 0.19 Oxides of Nitrogen (NO x ) 0.51 0.75 Total Particulate Matter (PM Total)* 0.039 0.12 Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) 0.003 0.008

*PM Total includes both filterable and condensable fractions.

b. Visible emissions shall not be emitted into the outdoor atmosphere from the boilers, except that discharges not exceeding forty percent (40%) opacity (unaveraged) shall be permitted for two (2) minutes in any sixty (60) minute period and for an aggregate of twelve (12) minutes in any twenty-four hour (24 hr.) period during start-up, cleaning, adjustment of combustion controls, or malfunction of the equipment [20 DCMR 606.1]

Total suspended particulate matter (TSP) emissions from the each of the boilers shall not be greater than 0.12 pounds per million BTU. [20 DCMR 600.1].

d. An emission into the atmosphere of odorous or other air pollutants from any source in any quantity and of any characteristic, and duration which is, or is likely to be injurious to the public health or welfare, or which interferes with the reasonable enjoyment of life or property is prohibited. [20 DCMR 903.1]

The proposed engine emission limits are as follows:

a. Visible emissions shall not be emitted into the outdoor atmosphere from this engine, except that discharges not exceeding forty percent (40%) opacity (unaveraged) shall be permitted for two (2) minutes in any sixty (60) minute period and for an aggregate of twelve (12) minutes in any twenty-four hour (24 hr.) period during start-up, cleaning, adjustment of combustion controls, or malfunction of the equipment [20 DCMR 606.1]

b. An emission into the atmosphere of odorous or other air pollutants from any source in any quantity and of any characteristic, and duration which is, or is likely to be injurious to the public health or welfare, or which interferes with the reasonable enjoyment of life or property is prohibited. [20 DCMR 903.1]

The permit applications and supporting documentation, along with the draft permits are available for public inspection at AQD and copies may be made available between the hours of 8:15 A.M. and 4:45 P.M. Monday through Friday. Interested parties wishing to view these documents should provide their names, addresses, telephone numbers and affiliation, if any, to Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747 or at [email protected]

Interested persons may submit written comments or may request a hearing on this subject within 30 days of publication of this notice. The written comments must also include the person’s name, telephone number, affiliation, if any, mailing address and a statement outlining the air quality issues in dispute and any facts underscoring those air quality issues. All relevant comments will be considered in issuing the final set of permits.

Comments on the draft set of permits and any request for a public hearing should be addressed to:

Stephen S. Ours Chief, Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment 1200 First Street NE , 5th Floor Washington , DC 20002

[email protected]

No comments or hearing requests submitted after January 4, 2022 will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747.