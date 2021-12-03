Submit Release
Governor Abbott Delivers Remarks At Toyota Tundra Roll Off Ceremony

December 3, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today delivered remarks at the Toyota Tundra Roll Off Ceremony in San Antonio. During the ceremony, Toyota unveiled their all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup truck and the first-ever Tundra hybrid — made exclusively at Toyota's San Antonio manufacturing plant.    "There is no brand more powerful than Made In Texas, and Toyota's San Antonio-based production of the all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra is a testament to that," said Governor Abbott. "Toyota has played a pivotal role in Texas' continued economic success, and I am grateful for the billions of dollars in investment and thousands of jobs they have brought to the Lone Star State. The unveiling of the 2022 Tundra and the first-ever Tundra Hybrid is a celebration of what businesses can achieve when they choose to invest in the best state in the nation."

