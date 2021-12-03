Houston Business Journal Names Next Level Urgent Care (NLUC) Among Top Five 2021 Best Places to Work in Houston
Next Level Urgent Care employees show team spirit at Houston Business Journal Best Places to Work "spirit themed" Awards Luncheon
NLUC Employees Also Snag Secondary Team Spirit Award, Demonstrating what Sets the Organization ApartHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Houston Business Journal (HBJ) recently recognized Next Level Urgent Care (NLUC) among the top five 2021 best places to work in Houston at a Team Spirit-themed awards luncheon held recently at the Marriott Marquis.
The HBJ Best Places to Work Award selected just over 100 Houston businesses in four different categories – small, medium, large and extra-large – as finalists. Next Level Urgent Care was one of just nine finalists in the “extra-large companies” category and came in as the fifth best place to work in the greater Houston area.
The award recognizes companies in the Houston area with the most satisfied employees, ranked by the results of Quantum Workplace competing employee surveys.
All employees at nominated companies were given the opportunity to take a confidential online survey, evaluating in the areas of goals and leadership, communication and support, advancement opportunity and skill development, recognition and compensation, tolerance and flexibility and embracing innovation and ideas. During the event, NLUC employees showed team support and cheered on winning organizations, snagging first place for a secondary Team Spirit Award.
According to founder and CEO Juliet Breeze, MD, the recognition captures the company spirit and collective drive of its dedicated team.
“When our employees vote us as a best place to work even with all the challenges we have faced as a healthcare organization during the pandemic, that is a real accomplishment. Our team is truly committed to our patients and our community and that creates real job satisfaction,” said Breeze.
“Growing now to over 20 clinics, with an expanding network of programs, partners and providers, has been a direct result of the shared vision of our employees. They are our greatest asset,” Breeze added.
Recently also adding the Better Business Bureau’s prestigious 2021 “Winner of Distinction” award to its list of recognitions, the organization shows no signs of slowing down.
Next Level Urgent Care (NLUC) provides extended hours, seven days a week to accommodate busy families and health needs outside of traditional office hours – with onsite diagnostic equipment and a broad range of primary care and urgent care services for all ages.
The organization remains in the forefront with COVID-19 research studies, new treatment options, “back to work” safety and health monitoring programs, and mental health services.
Download the “Get in Line Online” app to schedule an appointment, or text “NLUCAPP” to 313131. Contact Next Level Urgent Care or call 281.783.8162 to learn more about Next Level services and programs.
About Next Level Urgent Care
One of the fastest growing organizations in Texas, Next Level Medical, LLC and its family of urgent care and onsite employee health and wellness clinics across the Houston metro area represent the vision of Juliet Breeze, MD, a primary care physician and entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in healthcare. One of the few physician-owned urgent care organizations in Houston, which also provides occupational medicine and employer health benefits programs (Next Level PRIME), Next Level Urgent Care represents a new type of urgent care organization.
The organization is focused on the customer experience, providing quality and affordable healthcare - delivered using proprietary systems, organizational designs and “next level” clinical and business processes. Professional on-staff healthcare providers are procedurally trained to handle a wide range of acute urgent medical conditions and are part of an established referral network and collaborative effort to facilitate continuity of care and other specialized medical services. The clinics offer extended hours seven days a week and on holidays, at a fraction of the price of hospital emergency room or ER clinic visits.
