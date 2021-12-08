301 Digital Media Expands Partnership with Real Estate Software Company UNLOCKDBOX
UNLOCKBOX app connects real estate agents for networking and money-making referrals so agents can be in two places at once
UNLOCKBOX was envisioned as a productivity tool that supports new and experienced real estate agents by providing ‘side hustle’ income opportunities or a second set of hands when needed.”MARYVILLE, TN, US, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles -- 301 Digital Media today announces the expansion of their digital marketing and media agency of record relationship with Los Angeles, California-based real estate software company UNLOCKDBOX.
— Rachel White, UNLOCKDBOX Founder
Helmed by real estate agent Rachel White, UNLOCKDBOX is a free mobile app that allows licensed real estate agents to connect and network with one another, while also allowing agents to instantly send out requests to have properties unlocked or an open house held for their listings. “UNLOCKDBOX was born out of a need to help manage both busy and slower schedules, and in doing so, helps to level the playing field in the real estate industry for greater long-term and sustainable success for agents of all backgrounds and abilities,” said White. “The app was envisioned as a productivity tool that supports new and experienced real estate agents by providing ‘side hustle’ income opportunities or a second set of hands when needed.”
Supporting the partnership for 301 Digital Media is Angela Bisig, the company’s senior manager, marketing and analytics who, prior to joining 301 Digital Media, served in various marketing and social media roles for the residential and commercial real estate industries. “Coming from the real estate industry, I’m excited to bring my passion for the business to such an innovative and unique B2B offering,” said Bisig.
Mirroring the unique nature of the real estate industry, the UNLOCKDBOX app supports independent real estate agents as well as those working for larger brokers with hundreds of licensed real estate professionals. UNLOCKDBOX even has the ability to provide brokerage firms with a private code that can help keep all their networking/referrals within the agency.
The free UNLOCKDBOX app download is available for both iPhone and Android devices from the App Store and the Google Play Store, respectively, and is established for real estate agents in the Los Angeles area, with plans to expand nationwide in 2022.
For more information about UNLOCKDBOX, visit unlockdbox.com or search for UNLOCKDBOX in the app store.
For more information about 301 Digital Media, visit 301digitalmedia.com.
About UNLOCKDBOX
UNLOCKDBOX is a mobile app for licensed real estate agents only. Agents are able to instantly send out a request to have a property unlocked or an open house held for their listing. Agents can unlock homes for colleagues and get paid. Complete with rating, networking and earnings, UNLOCKDBOX was designed to create opportunities for all agents. UNLOCKDBOX is free to download. No subscription, no obligation; use it when you need it. To learn more or get started, visit unlockdbox.com/download or connect with UNLOCKDBOX on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/in/rachel-white-69aa101b9/).
About 301 Digital Media
301 Digital Media is a full-service marketing, digital consultancy and media agency based in Nashville, Tennessee, with team members around the country. 301 Digital Media’s value proposition is not to see themselves as a traditional agency but as an extension of their client’s team. Offering clients access to an embedded team of social and digital marketing experts at any time, 301 Digital Media seeks to deliver the best results by putting the client’s best interests at the heart of all they do. With support for clients in the US, EU, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and beyond, 301 Digital Media is a global agency well versed with compliance for highly-regulated industries (from pharma to fintech and beyond).
