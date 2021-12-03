County Line Chiropractic Sponsoring Annual Tamarac Tournament

County Line Chiropractic Medical and Rehab Centers is one of several local businesses sponsoring the annual PuroClean Classic Golf Tournament in Tamarac

The PuroClean Classic Golf Tournament is a great opportunity to spend a fun-filled day with your colleagues while bolstering the Chamber’s efforts to support small businesses and our local economy.” — Jose Martorell

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- County Line Chiropractic Medical and Rehab Centers, a provider of top-quality chiropractic care in South Florida, is one of several local businesses sponsoring the annual PuroClean Classic Golf Tournament in Tamarac. The event is taking place today and will feature more than 140 participants.

Put on by the Tamarac North Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce, the tournament started at 11:00 a.m. at Woodmont Country Club, 7801 NW 80th Ave, Tamarac, FL 33321.

In addition to playing 18 holes with carts, participants will eat lunch sponsored by Park Summit 5 Star Senior Living and compete in contests for longest drive, hole in one, closest to the pin, and most accurate drive.

Raffles, silent auctions, and other activities will be held throughout the day, and a dinner and awards ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the club’s function room.

Tournament Chair Jose Martorell, General Manager at Star of David Memorial Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Chapel in North Lauderdale, said, “The Annual PuroClean Classic Golf Tournament is a great opportunity to spend a fun-filled day with your colleagues while bolstering the Chamber’s efforts to support small businesses and our local economy.”

Sponsoring the Tamarac Tournament is just one example of how County Line Chiropractic loves helping the community, both inside and outside of their 6 South Florida locations. As another example, County Line Chiropractic recently hosted a holiday food drive to benefit Poverello and Feeding South Florida.

The car accident chiropractors at County Line Chiropractic aim to bring patients natural pain relief through spinal manipulation, therapeutic massage, heat therapy, electrical muscle stimulation, physical therapy, ultrasound, and other therapies customized to each patient’s needs.

More About County Line Chiropractic Medical and Rehab Centers

The accident recovery team at County Line Chiropractic has a mission to help people find pain relief through natural recovery. Since 1986, our experienced chiropractors have been serving the residents of Miami Gardens, North Miami Beach, Plantation, Pembroke Pines, Lauderhill, and East Fort Lauderdale.

If you have been in a car accident, make an appointment at County Line Chiropractic Medical and Rehab Centers. We will determine the cause of your pain and create a customized care plan to heal your body naturally.

Visit our website or call 1-800-811-1231 today to start your healing journey. We offer transportation services for patients who have been in car accidents.