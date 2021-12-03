New Direct Express debit card for VA payments

Additional Numbers and Websites
Resource
Phone Number
Website
Bereavement Counseling
1-202-461-6530
Children of Women Vietnam Veterans (CWVV)
1-877-345-8179 (or)
1-888-820-1756
Civilian Health and Medical Program (CHAMPVA)
1-800-733-8387
Debt Management Center (Collection of Non-Medical Debts)
1-800-827-0648
Department of Veterans Affairs' (VA) National Call Center for Homeless Veterans hotline
1-877-424-3838
eBenefits (General Questions & Technical Issues)
1-800-983-0937
Education (GI Bill):
1-888-442-4551
Federal Recovery Coordination Program
1-877-732-4456
Foreign Medical Program
1-888-820-1756
Gulf War Veterans Helpline
1-800-749-8387
Homeless veterans
1-877-222-8387
Income Verification and Means Testing
1-800-929-8387
Life Insurance
1-800-669-8477
Meds by Mail
1-888-385-0235 (or)
1-866-229-7389
National Call Center for Homeless Veterans
1-877-424-3838
National Cemetery Scheduling Office
1-800-535-1117
National Personnel Records Center
1-314-801-0800
National Resource Directory
https://www.nrd.gov/
Pension Management Center
1-877-294-6380
Presidential Memorial Certificate Program
1-202-565-4964
Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned or Veteran-Owned Small Business
1-202-303-3260
Special Health Issues
1-800-749-8387
Spina Bifida/Children of Women Vietnam Veterans
1-888-820-1756
Status of Headstones and Markers
1-800-697-6947
Telecommunications Device for the Deaf (TDD)
1-800-829-4833
VA Caregiver Support Line
1-855-260-3274
VA for Vets
1-855-824-8387
VA Inspector General
1-800-488-8244
VA Office of Public and Intergovernmental Affairs
1-202-461-7600
Veteran's ID Theft Hot Line
1-800-333-4636
Veterans' Employment and Training Service (VETS)
1-866-487-2365
Women Veterans
1-202-461-1070
Wounded Warrior Resource Center
1-800-342-9647
