Submit Release
News Search

There were 526 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,918 in the last 365 days.

New Direct Express debit card for VA payments

Additional Numbers and Websites
Resource Phone Number Website
Bereavement Counseling 1-202-461-6530  
Children of Women Vietnam Veterans (CWVV) 1-877-345-8179 (or) 1-888-820-1756  
Civilian Health and Medical Program (CHAMPVA) 1-800-733-8387  
Debt Management Center (Collection of Non-Medical Debts) 1-800-827-0648  
Department of Veterans Affairs' (VA) National Call Center for Homeless Veterans hotline 1-877-424-3838  
eBenefits (General Questions & Technical Issues) 1-800-983-0937  
Education (GI Bill): 1-888-442-4551  
Federal Recovery Coordination Program 1-877-732-4456  
Foreign Medical Program 1-888-820-1756  
Gulf War Veterans Helpline 1-800-749-8387  
Homeless veterans 1-877-222-8387  
Income Verification and Means Testing 1-800-929-8387  
Life Insurance 1-800-669-8477  
Meds by Mail 1-888-385-0235 (or) 1-866-229-7389  
National Call Center for Homeless Veterans 1-877-424-3838  
National Cemetery Scheduling Office 1-800-535-1117  
National Personnel Records Center 1-314-801-0800  
National Resource Directory https://www.nrd.gov/
Pension Management Center 1-877-294-6380  
Presidential Memorial Certificate Program 1-202-565-4964  
Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned or Veteran-Owned Small Business 1-202-303-3260  
Special Health Issues 1-800-749-8387  
Spina Bifida/Children of Women Vietnam Veterans 1-888-820-1756  
Status of Headstones and Markers 1-800-697-6947  
Telecommunications Device for the Deaf (TDD) 1-800-829-4833  
VA Caregiver Support Line 1-855-260-3274  
VA for Vets 1-855-824-8387  
VA Inspector General 1-800-488-8244  
VA Office of Public and Intergovernmental Affairs 1-202-461-7600  
Veteran's ID Theft Hot Line 1-800-333-4636  
Veterans' Employment and Training Service (VETS) 1-866-487-2365  
Women Veterans 1-202-461-1070  
Wounded Warrior Resource Center 1-800-342-9647  

You just read:

New Direct Express debit card for VA payments

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.