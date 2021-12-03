Expert view: Medical Spa Market still promises to grow by 12.2% CAGR
Medical spas or medispas uniquely blend medicine and aesthetics to provide quality cosmetic treatments in a relaxed ambience.
Medical Spa Market by Services (Body Shaping, Hair Removal, Facial Treatment, Tattoo Removal, Scars & Striae, and Others) ”NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Medical Spa Market by Service: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2025," the global medical spa market was valued at $11,063 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $27,566 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2018 to 2025. The facial treatment segment accounted for one-third share of the global market revenue in 2017.
Allied Market Research
Increasing use of aesthetic medicine and cosmetic treatment options for beauty enhancement and growing wellness trends among the developed countries drive the market. However, the medical spa procedures are very expensive, which restricts the market growth, especially in the developing economies. Moreover, the expansion of medical tourism in developing countries, such as India, China, and Brazil, creates lucrative opportunities for key market players.
Among the service category, the body shaping segment accounted for one-fifth revenue share of the global market in 2017. This has been owing to the recent advances in body shaping, which include various non-invasive techniques that enable lesser hospitalization and faster recovery. Thus, such advances in the body shaping segment are anticipated to augment the market growth.
Allure Medspa, Biovital Medspa, Canyon Ranch, Inc., Chiva Som, Clinique La Prairie, Hyatt Corporation, Sciton, Inc., True Skin Care Center, Vilalara Longevity Thalassa & Medical Spa, and Westchase Medspa. Other players operating in the value chain are Cynosure, Inc., Lumenis, Ltd., Syneron Medical, Ltd., Spa Vitoria, and Lanserhof.
😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:
1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.
2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.
3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.
✦India is the fastest-growing country in the Asia-Pacific medical spa market, registering a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period.
✦Brazil is the fastest-growing country in the LAMEA medical spa market, registering a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.
In 2017, North America was the dominant revenue contributor, owing to the increase in the wellness trend and the early adoption of novel technologies in this sector. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the presence of high-populace countries, such as India and China. In addition, the medical tourism enhancement also fuels the market growth.
“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”
