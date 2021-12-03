Fans Eagerly Awaiting Tay Yung’s Upcoming Video Release “Off the Leash”

“Off the Leash” is one of the artist’s biggest moves yet and features renowned rapper CB.

BAKERSFIELD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rap artist, Tay Yung , is pleased to inform fans that his latest upcoming video release for Off the Leash , feat CB, will soon be released on music streaming platforms everywhere.Tay Yung, a popular rising star in the music industry, was born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona, but truly adopted by central California. Since he began pursuing a professional career as a music artist in 2018, Tay Yung has already secured a record contract with O.U.R Brand Music Label and established a fan base of 20k+ followers across social media. With so many adoring fans, Tay Yung has netted hundreds of thousands of streams on all major streaming platforms and has even performed live across the country at notable events, such as SXSW in Austin, The Currency Exchange Tour in Seattle, and The Kern County Fair & Freak Fest Halloween Festival in Bakersfield. Additionally, Tay Yung has done interviews on major radio stations and started his own business called BlixSpot Exotics, a mobile exotic snack and consignment boutique.In the artist’s most recent news, Tay Yung is assuring fans that the video for his trending song, Off the Leash, will soon be released. Off the Leash features renowned artist, CB, and is produced by OBM’s in-house producer, PacoTheProducer. The video for the track was shot by notable California director, Patrick E Haynes, aka “CreatedByBlue,” who has supported artists such as Blxst, 1TakeJay, Bino Rideaux, and many more. It is anticipated that the release will help to secure Tay Yung’s vital position amongst California’s top ranked artists.“Be on the lookout for Off the Leash, the official music video dropping soon!” says Tay Yung. “I got so much fire lined up for you guys, I might as well be a serial arsonist; stay tuned and watch for the smoke signals.”Fans from around the world are reacting to this news, saying, “Tell me why it’s 5 in the morning and the only thing on my mind is that song bruh; It’s been stuck in my head all day,” and “I see you; You only applying pressure from this point out, keep ‘em coming!”For more information about Tay Yung, or to keep an eye out for the official video of Off the Leash, please visit his website at https://linktr.ee/Tayyung or on Instagram @officialtayyung.About Tay YungTay Yung is an Arizona-raised, California-adopted rapper, singer, songwriter, and CEO of BlixSpot Exotics. The artist is already being touted as one of the hottest rappers of his generation – a result of his exceptional talent, skills, and passion.Tay Yung believes his success comes as a result of not conforming to society’s expectations and carving out his own lane, where he provides unfiltered, relatable music and content rooted in his truest self-reflections throughout his life journey.