Furniture Company to Add New Production Facility and 90 New Jobs in Catawba County

Sherrill Furniture, a high-end furniture manufacturer, will create 90 new jobs in Catawba County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest $2.9 million to open a new custom upholstery production facility in Conover.

“The furniture capital of the world is growing,” said Governor Cooper. “North Carolina companies like Sherrill Furniture understand the advantages of doing business in our state and we’re grateful for their contributions to our communities and our economy."

Founded in Catawba County in 1945, Sherrill Furniture Company has maintained its legacy of manufacturing high-quality custom furniture in America for more than 75 years. The company’s custom upholstery and casegoods portfolio includes nine furniture brands for retailers and interior designers in all 50 states. Under the management of Charles Sherrill, a third-generation owner, Sherrill Furniture’s expansion will add a fifth production facility, and 140,000SF, to its roster of upholstery and woodworking plants.

“Backlogs within the furniture industry are at an all-time high,” said Thad Monroe, President of Sherrill Furniture Company. “We are 100% focused on substantially reducing lead times for our customers and are willing to invest heavily to more quickly fulfill orders of our USA-made products. We appreciate the support and partnership we have received at the state and local levels to ensure this same goal.”

“North Carolina continues to lead the nation’s furniture industry with triple the manufacturing activity of the national average,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “With the largest furniture manufacturing workforce in the nation, a large textiles and wood supply chain, and convenient location, we know that Sherrill Furniture will continue to find success for many years to come.”

While salaries will vary based on position, the average wage for all the new jobs will exceed the Catawba County average wage of $43,920. The total payroll impact for the region is expected to reach more than $3.9 million.

A performance-based grant of $150,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help with Sherrill Furniture’s expansion in North Carolina. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“Congratulations to Sherrill Furniture on this next phase of growth,” said N.C. Senator Dean Proctor. “This expansion will continue to grow our local economy and provide more great opportunities for our community’s world-class talent.”

Partnering with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina on this project were the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Community College System, Catawba Valley Community College, Catawba County, Catawba County Economic Development Corporation, Western Piedmont Council of Governments and the City of Conover.