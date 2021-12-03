Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O'Gara Honored with a 2021 PBN Diversity & Inclusion Award
Diversity and inclusion are philosophically fundamental to our organization, and we are stronger due to this core belief.”JOHNSTON, RHODE ISLAND, USA, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC (PLDO) was honored with a Providence Business News (PBN) 2021 Diversity & Inclusion Award at the newspaper’s 4th annual Diversity & Inclusion Summit and Awards program held December 2, 2021 at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick. The award recognized PLDO for its “exceptional efforts in promoting diversity and inclusion within their organization and in the community” in the legal category.
— Gary R. Pannone, Managing Principal
“Diversity and inclusion are philosophically fundamental to our organization, and we are stronger due to this core belief,” said Gary R. Pannone, Managing Principal. “Without both, we would all live a very shallow life, personally and professionally. PLDO is delighted to be honored by PBN with a Diversity & Inclusion Award.”
Founded in 2006 by Attorney Pannone and PLDO Principals Matthew A. Lopes Jr., William P. Devereaux and William E. O’Gara, PLDO is a leading, full-service law firm that is committed to bringing entrepreneurial business principles to the practice of law. PLDO attorneys are innovators and collaborators with a record of achievement representing clients with the highest level of legal services in a wide range of disciplines and industries. The firm’s team approach, extensive knowledge and depth of experience enables our attorneys to identify the core issues in client matters and effectively apply the right resources to resolve issues. PLDO’s success is rooted in its cutting-edge approach to modern legal representation, commitment to teamwork and providing superior service for clients built on respect, responsiveness and cost-efficiency that results in long-lasting relationships. The firm’s primary areas of practice include administrative law, corporate and business law, employment law, special masterships, civil litigation, real estate development, commercial lending, municipal law, nonprofit law, data protection and cyber law, health care law, white collar defense, estate planning, probate administration and trust litigation. PLDO has offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Florida.
To read the PBN's article on the summit and the list of awardees in all categories, please click "report." For more information about PLDO, visit www.pldolaw.com or to speak with an attorney, call 401-824-5100. And follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
