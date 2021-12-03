SOL - ReneSola Ltd. Securities Investigation - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
ReneSola Investors With Losses Greater Than $25,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether ReneSola Ltd. (“ReneSola” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SOL) violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
On December 2, 2021, SeekingAlpha reported that “ReneSola . . . dropped 17% after a new short report from Grizzy Research, which sees 40% downside for the shares.” SeekingAlpha reported that ReneSola Ltd., according to Grizzly Research, “. . . is ‘drastically’ overrepresenting its project pipeline and it claims that legal difficulties with SOL’s biggest shareholder will cause ‘significant issues’ for shareholders.”
RENESOLA INVESTORS WHO PURCHASED, OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED, THE COMPANY’S SECURITIES AND SUFFERED FINANCIAL LOSSES ARE ENCOURAGED TO COMPLETE KEHOE LAW FIRM’S SECURITIES CLASS ACTION QUESTIONNAIRE.
INVESTORS ARE ALSO ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT JOHN KEHOE, ESQ., (215) 792-6676, EXT. 801, JKEHOE@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, OR MICHAEL YARNOFF, ESQ., (215) 792-6676, EXT. 804, MYARNOFF@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, INFO@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, TO DISCUSS THE SECURITIES CLASS ACTION INVESTIGATION OR POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS.
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff-side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.
This press release may constitute attorney advertising.
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
John Kehoe, Esq.
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
2157926676, EXT. 801
jkehoe@kehoelawfirm.com