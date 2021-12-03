SOL - ReneSola Ltd. Securities Investigation - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

ReneSola Investors With Losses Greater Than $25,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether ReneSola Ltd. (“ReneSola” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SOL) violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On December 2, 2021, SeekingAlpha reported that “ReneSola . . . dropped 17% after a new short report from Grizzy Research, which sees 40% downside for the shares.” SeekingAlpha reported that ReneSola Ltd., according to Grizzly Research, “. . . is ‘drastically’ overrepresenting its project pipeline and it claims that legal difficulties with SOL’s biggest shareholder will cause ‘significant issues’ for shareholders.”

RENESOLA INVESTORS WHO PURCHASED, OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED, THE COMPANY’S SECURITIES AND SUFFERED FINANCIAL LOSSES ARE ENCOURAGED TO COMPLETE KEHOE LAW FIRM’S SECURITIES CLASS ACTION QUESTIONNAIRE.

INVESTORS ARE ALSO ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT JOHN KEHOE, ESQ., (215) 792-6676, EXT. 801, JKEHOE@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, OR MICHAEL YARNOFF, ESQ., (215) 792-6676, EXT. 804, MYARNOFF@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, INFO@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, TO DISCUSS THE SECURITIES CLASS ACTION INVESTIGATION OR POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff-side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

John Kehoe, Esq.
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
2157926676, EXT. 801
jkehoe@kehoelawfirm.com

You just read:

SOL - ReneSola Ltd. Securities Investigation - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
John Kehoe, Esq.
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
2157926676, EXT. 801 jkehoe@kehoelawfirm.com
Company/Organization
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
1500 JFK Boulevard, Suite 1020
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 19102
United States
+1 215-792-6676
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
SOL - ReneSola Ltd. Securities Investigation - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
SEC ORDERS SUSPENSION IN TRADING OF INSTADOSE PHARMA SECURITIES - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Class Action Investigation
DocGo To Restate Financial Statements - Investors With $50,000+ In Losses Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
View All Stories From This Author