New Assistant Superintendent at McEver Probation Detention Center

Shawn Hilton Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Timothy C. Ward announced the promotion of Shawn Hilton to Assistant Superintendent at the McEver Probation Detention Center (PDC) effective June 16, 2021. As Assistant Superintendent, Hilton will be responsible for assisting the Superintendent with daily operations of the facility, overseeing staff and supervising 235 male detainees.

"Hilton has worked his way up through the ranks demonstrating exceptional leadership in each position he has held," said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. "We are confident he will continue to excel in his new role as Assistant Superintendent at McEver PDC."

Hilton began his career with the Department in 2002 as a Correctional Officer at Wilcox State Prison (SP). In 2005, he transferred to McEver PDC as a Correctional Officer II.  In 2017, he was promoted to Sergeant and in 2020 he was promoted to Chief of Security, where he currently serves.

Hilton’s departmental training consists of Basic Correctional Officer Training, Supervision I, II, and III, and  Sergeant’s Academy.

###

About the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC)

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising approximately 47,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 9,000 employees. For more information on the GDC, call 478-992-5247 or visit http://www.gdc.ga.gov

