New Deputy Warden of Security at Emanuel Women’s Facility

Barbara Cumming Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Timothy C. Ward announced the promotion of Barbara Cumming to deputy warden of security at Emanuel Women’s Facility (WF) effective October 1, 2021. As deputy warden of security, Cumming will be responsible for overseeing security staff members and approximately 400 medium-security female offenders.

“Cumming is a dedicated leader who has worked her way up through the ranks,” Ward said. “I am confident in her knowledge and expertise as she takes on this vital role in managing the secure operations of Emanuel WF.”

Cumming began her career with the GDC in 1994 as a Correctional Officer at Washington SP. In 2013, she was promoted to Sergeant at Johnson State Prison, and in 2014 she was promoted to Lieutenant. In 2018, she was promoted to Unit Manager at Baldwin State Prison, where she currently serves.

Cumming has completed the following departmental training: Sergeants Academy, Supervision I, II and III, Management I, II and III, and the Professional Management Program through Columbus State University.

###

About the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC)

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising nearly 47,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 9,000 employees. For more information on the GDC, call 478-992-5247 or visit http://www.gdc.ga.gov