New Deputy Warden of Care and Treatment at Phillips State Prison

Courtney McDay Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Timothy C. Ward announced the promotion of Courtney McDay to Deputy Warden of Care and Treatment at Phillips State Prison (SP) effective October 16, 2021. As Deputy Warden of Care and Treatment, McDay will oversee the supervision of educational programs, health services, library services, counseling programs, recreational services and the mental health services of approximately 832 medium-security male offenders.

"McDay has worked her way up through the ranks and brings with her a wealth of knowledge and correctional experience," said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. "We are confident that the staff and offenders at Phillips SP will benefit from her commitment and expertise."

McDay began her career with the Department in 2006 as a Correctional Officer at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison (GDCP). During her tenure at GDCP, she was promoted through the ranks of Correctional Officer II and Behavioral Health Counselor II. In 2017, she was promoted to Chief Counselor at West Central Integrated Treatment Facility, where she currently serves.

McDay holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Albany State University. Her departmental training consists of Motivational Interviewing, Basic Management Training, Advanced Management Training, and Mental Health Training.

