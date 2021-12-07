Resilient Food Insecurity Champion Rose Mary Tucker Shares her 50th Birthday Celebration with the Homeless

Rose Mary Tucker Celebrates 50th Birthday with the Homeless Community Resilient Rose Mary Tucker Celebrates 50th Birthday by Helping the Homeless Hoodies4Healing Founder Rose Mary Tucker Shares Birthday Cake with Homeless

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Thanksgiving feast of turkey, dressing, yams, greens, rice, and ham was served with a smile in the open-air setting of downtown Houston. Thanks to the Hoodies4Healing Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, operating under the direction of founder Rose Mary Tucker, many needy souls were fed. The sumptuous meal was carefully and lovingly catered by Betty Jean’s Creole Cuisine Grille. Rose Mary and her team not only offered physical nourishment to the multitudes, but they handed out kindness and compassion with every dish.

The underprivileged population in Houston and neighboring counties is huge and still growing. Between 250-300 hungry and homeless people were fed in one day. Men, women, and children stood in line, waiting for a hot plate of food and a word of encouragement. Volunteers, who faithfully come every Sunday, had a heart to serve. Some had been homeless themselves in their lives and wanted to help others. This dedicated army of doers mirrored biblical principles by feeding the hungry and helping to lift the downtrodden.

Successful businessperson Ige Johnson, and Remax Generation, put their shoulders to the wheel and joined with Hoodies4Healing to make this event a success. Many hands make light work.

Hoodies4Healing is asking for your help during this season of giving. Please consider putting this dynamic charitable organization on your Christmas list. A GoFundMe page has been created for your generous monetary donations. Every gift, large or small, will be a blessing.

God has blessed Ms. Tucker with a full life, and she is rounding the corner on a milestone this Sunday, December 5, 2021. Rose Mary states, “I’m turning 50 on Sunday. I will celebrate my 50th birthday with cake and balloons serving the homeless on Sunday.” Rose Mary is always other-person focused, always on the job, and always thanking God.

For more information, please go to: Website: www.Hoodies4Healing.com or Phone: 281-463-2537 or Email: Hoodies4Healing@gmail.com.