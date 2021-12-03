Fresh Pears Market Revenue to Cross USD 37,075.5 Mn by 2027: The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Global Fresh Pear Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Analysis by Fruit Type (Green Anjou, Red Anjou, Bartlett, Red Bartlett, Bosc, Concorde, Seckel, Comice, Forelle, Starkrimson, and Others), and Geography, ”the market was valued at US$ 25,828.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$37,075.5million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market.

Pear is a sweet aromatic fruit that contains high quantities of dietary fiber, phytonutrients, and antioxidants. It is rich source of vitamin C, A (also provitamin A), B, and K; potassium; magnesium; and copper. According to a study by the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, it was found that vitamin A and C present in pears help boost the immunity. Antioxidants assist in stimulating the production of white blood cells that are vital components of immune mechanism.

This eventually makes the immune system stronger, allowing the body to ward of mild illness such as flu, cold, and upset stomach. Moreover, the consumption of fresh pears helps improve bone health, enhance blood circulation, aid in healing, maintain heart health, promote gut health, lose weight, lower diabetes-related risks, and reduce inflammation. Pears are also reported to have anticancer properties and good effects on skin and hair. These health benefits of fresh pears drive the growth of the market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Fresh Pears Market

The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. As of June 2020, US, Brazil, India, Russia, Spain and the UK are a few of the worst-affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Food and beverages is one the world’s major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak. There is lack of enough workers to harvest crops and international logistics services have become expensive and inefficient. Various companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products.

Based on type, the fresh pear market is segmented into Green Anjou, Red Anjou, Bartlett, Red Bartlett, Bosc, Concorde, Seckel, Comice, Forelle, Starkrimson, and others. In 2019, the Green Anjou segment dominated the market. Green Anjou pears have squat egg-like shape. This pear has a larger spherical lower portion, which begins a gradual taper on the mid-point to a narrow rounded top. The Green Anjou pears are bright green and sometimes it have soft red blush. The pears show a subtle color change on ripening. These pears are sweetly mellow and have smooth and juicy texture; the variety is largely preferred in breakfast. Although it is eaten raw, it is suitable for baking, poaching, and roasting as well. Pear Tarte Tatin is a dish prepared using Green Anjou pears. The harvest of Green Anjou pears begins in the fall, and they arrive in produce in September and early October. Although it can be seen in market throughout the year, this variety has the greatest availability during the summers. It is also used in salads, pies, and sauces and beverages.

Fresh Pears Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Salix Fruits, Duckwall Fruit, Rainier Fruit Co., Sage Fruit Company, BEL'EXPORT, William H. Kopke JR., Inc., Stemilt Growers LLC., DomexSuperfresh Growers, Underwood Fruit & Warehouse Co., and Washington Fruit & Produce Co are among the key players in the global Fresh Pears market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

.

