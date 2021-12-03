The Indonesia Pavilion Celebrates the UAE 50th National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indonesia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates the United Arab Emirates (UAE) 50th National Day on December 2, 2021, in Dubai, UAE. This very special day is Indonesia's form of expressing cooperation and efforts to strengthen the relations between the two countries. The Indonesia Pavilion enlivened the UAE's Golden Jubilee celebration through a series of exciting activities at Indonesia Pavilion.
"We are very delighted to be able to celebrate the UAE 50th National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai. We truly hope that the well-established relationship will be further strengthened for the benefit of the two countries in the coming years," said the Director-General of National Export Development (PEN) as well as Commissioner General of the Indonesia Pavilion Didi Sumedi.
Didi recalled the momentum of the UAE 50th anniversary was celebrated since the morning of the Pavilion has opened its doors. The visitors stepping into the Pavilion are very enthusiastic about participating in the treasure hunt event by hunting for the 50 badges that read UAE 50th, distributed around the "Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow" zone and the Pavilion Theater. Furthermore, the winners who managed to find the badge will receive an attractive prize from the Indonesia Pavilion and will be given the chance to take pictures at the Indonesia Pavilion Photo Booth.
Besides fun activities, the Indonesia Pavilion also held music and dance concerts, as well as rolling a special video as part of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebration. The video features a special message from the Minister of Trade Muhammad Lutfi to the UAE saying congratulations to the prestigious country. Another video was also displayed, telling a story of how strong Indonesia's relationship with the UAE.
Didi revealed that the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebration at the Indonesia Pavilion has succeeded in reaching the Pavilion’s target visitors for the two months duration of Expo 2020 Dubai, accumulating a total of 15 thousand visitors. Spanning the 9th Week of establishment, the Indonesia Pavilion has been visited by a total of 362,000 visitors. More than 120 business forums have been held, and over 150 Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) products have been displayed around the premises of the Indonesia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.
One of the visitors coming to the Indonesia Pavilion originates from the UAE, Marwah, expresses her appreciation for the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebration at the Indonesia Pavilion. “My family and I often visit Indonesia for holidays, especially Yogyakarta and Bali. Thus, visiting the Indonesia Pavilion truly treats my longing for Indonesia as I can feel the warmth, friendliness, and the authentic, delicious Indonesian coffee again near my hometown,” said Marwah.
