BITCOINZ launches Army-Z enabling everyone to gain coins without owning mining hardware

Army-Z is BITCOINZ's social media army. Everyone can join it and gain weekly rewards in real BTCZ coins that have been previously mined by the Community.

Army-Z is currently the best way to earn a real cryptocurrency without mining hardware, by just spreading the word about the original crypto idea. Join the BITCOINZ Discord & enjoy!” — BITCOINZ Community

LONDON, UK, December 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- An army of people who are active in social media and will fight for spreading the original cryptocurrency idea.This is the concept of the “Army-Z” project. BITCOINZ Community has been distinguished all these years for its high level of engagement. A cryptocurrency without active community members is a dead cryptocurrency.We can see countless projects that try to build an image of “strong” social media profiles with many thousands of followers. However, it's a common secret that the vast majority of them use fake followers with zero interaction, bought in packages.What about BITCOINZ ?The BITCOINZ Community has chosen the hard way of truth and honesty and this could not be different for its social media presence. Its social media exposure is built organically, only with real people.Some might wonder : Why BITCOINZ is so successful with its community despite the fact that is not yet among the very popular crypto coins?We should not forget one important factor:BITCOINZ is among the very few projects that honor the original cryptocurrency idea. It is 100% Proof of Work with PC mining algo , 100% Community Driven without any CEO, it had no premine so there is no founder owning any part of the coin supply, it had its own genesis block (it is not a chain fork of any other project) and it is an independent blockchain (it is not a token) that offers optional privacy, scalability, next to zero fees and more.The aforementioned facts energize the supporters of BITCOINZ with extra will for higher engagement.Because it is extra important for everyone who spreads the word about something to know that he does the right thing, serving ideals and a noble cause.Not just a short time speculation.BITCOINZ Community’s most important principles are the team spirit, the positive energy and the dissemination of knowledge.Most members know that the increase for the BTCZ value will come through the realization of the original cryptocurrency idea by more people, the development of the BTCZ ecosystem and the implementation of the coin in their real lives.The BTCZ Community is around for more than 4 years and doesn't feel like being here to just “pump” the asset with fireworks & announcements for a short time. Something that is unfortunately very common with so many scam "crypto" projects which disappear after a few months.Cryptocurrencies were not supposed to be like this, gambling with countless useless tokens and paying crazy gas fees to projects like ETH or BSC, whose initial supply was heavily premined or totally owned by their founders.This is a disgrace for the original cryptocurrency idea which was about freedom and having an alternative network of transactions with fair rules and no central authority.Here comes the Army-Z concept:BITCOINZ is building a social media army!Recently the BITCOINZ Community voted for the usage of a certain yearly budget coming from the Community funds in order to fund the Army-Z project. In simple words, the most active members of the Community that form this army will be rewarded with BTCZ coin rewards every week!This takes place with an automated mechanism, by using the Vidulum multi-wallet and the Discord application.Everyone who wishes to support the project by joining the team that works for the social expansion of BITCOINZ, is free to do so!You have to only join the BITCOINZ Discord Server and ask to be a member of the Army-Z. After connecting your wallet with the Discord application you will be able to receive "rains" of coins that are given only to Army-Z members by the Project's Administrators.At last but not least, don't lose the "Invasion Days" every Friday. A "Happy 24h" with high activity in the in the BITCOINZ Discord Server and rich coin rewards for everyone.There are several mini videos available explaining how a member can help and a dedicated ArmyZ FAQ section with analytical information.

