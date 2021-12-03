Healthcare CRM Market Is Anticipated to Reach USD 37.62 Billion by 2030, Exhibit a CAGR of 14.1%

Healthcare CRM Market

Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America region dominates the market in 2020.

Healthcare CRM Market by Component (Software and Services), Application (Customer Service & Support, Marketing, CRM Analytics, and Others), Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud, and Hybrid)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global healthcare CRM market generated $9.71 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $37.62 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 14.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Focus on customer engagement and retention for the healthcare sector and integration of artificial intelligence (AI) within CRM Tools drive the growth of the healthcare CRM market. However, lack of security about customer information, high initial installation cost of CRM Software, and issues related to short-range communication in healthcare CRM software restrain the market growth. On the other hand, adoption of bring your own device (BYOD) ecosystems and high operational efficiency of the CRM software present new opportunities in the coming years.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

Salesforce.Com Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Pegasystems Inc, Sage Group Plc, SAP SE, SugarCRM, Zoho Corporation Pvt Ltd, Cerner Corporation, and Keona Health.

Impact of 😷 Covid-19 on Healthcare CRM Market-

During the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a rapid surge in number of patients suffering from Covid-19 infection. To ensure proper management of patients along with building efficient healthcare system, there has been increase in demand for healthcare CRM systems.

Owing to closure of a few public clinics to prevent cross-contamination, the deployment of healthcare CRM systems reduced. However, the demand recovered post-lockdown.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global healthcare CRM market based on component, deployment model, end user, and region.

Based on deployment model, the cloud segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fourths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the on-premise segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end user, the healthcare providers segment held the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the total share of the global healthcare CRM market, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. In addition, this segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 14.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report also discusses the healthcare payers segment.

