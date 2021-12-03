Instrument Calibrator Market to Garner US$ 1,854.03 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 5.5% CAGR: The Insight Partners

Favourable Government Regulations and Technological Developments to Provide Growth Opportunities for Instrument Calibrator Market during 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Instrument Calibrator Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by product type, modularity, and industry vertical,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 1,277.57 million in 2021 to reach US$ 1,854.03 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage: Details

Market Size Value in: US$ 1,277.57 Million in 2021

Market Size Value by: US$ 1,854.03 Million by 2028

Growth rate: CAGR of 5.5% from 2021-2028

Forecast Period: 2021-2028

Base Year: 2021

No. of Pages: 180

No. Tables: 96

No. of Charts & Figures: 88

Historical data available: Yes

Segments covered: Product Type, Modularity, and Industry Vertical

Regional scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope: US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage: Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Calibration is the process of comparing unknown values obtained for devices under test (DUT) to a known value reference standard. In pharmaceutical manufacturing, strict safety requirements and regulations must be maintained, and manufacturing processes are consistent and reliable. This ensures product purity and the best possible end-product quality, both of which are important for patient safety. As a result, several pressure and temperature measurements, such as local indicators (gauges), transmitters, and switches, are commonplace in these operations. Many of these tests are performed in harsh circumstances, such as in autoclaves, centrifuge machines, and solicitors. For instance, in the chemical industry, it's used to cure coatings, vulcanize rubber, and perform hydrothermal synthesis, as well as in medical applications to perform sterilization.

Pharmaceutical companies need a complete calibration solution that meets with industry regulations while increasing efficiency and improving data integrity and quality standards. Temperature, pressure, and electrical calibrators are required for the frequent calibration of various pharmaceutical equipment, such as medical testing instruments, weather stations, thermistors, and furnaces. Thus, the pharmaceuticals industry is contributing to the instrument calibrators market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on North America Instrument Calibrator Market

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global instrument calibrator market in the year 2020. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, all manufacturing processes across the world have been temporarily closed to combat the spread of COVID-19 and comply with the social distancing norms laid down by local and federal government bodies. Therefore, the closure of manufacturing units is resulting into logistic issues. However, as the manufacturing processes resumed from the 3rd quarter of 2020, and the demand for instrument calibrator started to recover, manufacturers were able to stabilize the overall revenue and cash flow.

Favorable Government Regulations and Technological Developments Fuels Growth of Instrument Calibrator Market

Government regulatory authorities such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) require strict adherence to regulates emissions of various manufacturing plants, among other processes. Companies that use mercury in their manufacturing processes need to calibrate sensors that monitor plant emissions to ensure the absence of mercury in the discharge, as it can harm the adjacent environment and ecosystems. The FDA regulates to calibrate regular basis on chemical makeup of drugs. So test and measurement of the equipment are done to verify correct measurements and the operation of manufacturing equipment that controls the errors while manufacturing the chemical makeup of drugs.

BEAMEX provides of calibration solutions for improving the calibration process worldwide. It offers Beamex CMX calibration management software for the process industries; the product assists in planning, managing, analyzing, and documenting the calibration activities and assets with greater efficiency and security. Beamex LOGiCAL is a subscription-based calibration software. Beamex mobile is a mobile application for executing and documenting instrument calibration, maintenance-related inspection, and weighing instrument calibration processes.

AMETEK Inc., Baker Hughes Company, Extech Instruments, Fluke Corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. KG, Additel, Beamex Oy Ab, and Calmet, Spectris are among the key players in the global Instrument Calibrator market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In January 2020, AMETEK STC is pleased to present the new JOFRA CTC-652 temperature calibrator. The CTC-652 is the tallest of JOFRA’s CTC Series calibrators and is the only industrial-grade temperature calibrator with a 200 mm insert.

In March 2019, The 8588A Reference Multi meter is the world’s most stable digitizing multi meter. Designed for calibration standards laboratories, this reliable digital multi meter holds the industry’s best one-year dc voltage accuracy and pushes the speed.

