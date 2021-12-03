Medical Gas Analyzers Market Depth Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 to 2025

Increasing incidence of diseases that require long-term care, or at times multiple surgeries is expected to boost the growth of medical gas analyzers market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, Medical Gas Analyzers Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025. According to Allied, the global medical gas analyzers market was pegged at $235.32 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $325.53 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2018 to 2025. It presents a comprehensive analysis of the medical gas analyzers market by assessing the prevailing market trends, key challenges & opportunities, top investment pockets, key growth strategies, and competitive landscape.

The report is classified based on product type into multiple gas analyzers and single gas analyzers. The market share of the former is expected to grow 1.5 times through 2025. However, the single gas analyzer would continue to dominate the global market in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period.

The modality types discussed in the report include handheld analyzers, portable analyzers, and benchtop analyzers. The portable analyzer segment generated the highest revenue in 2017, contributing more than half of the market share. However, the handheld analyzer could be lucrative in future, as it expected to grow at 5.20% CAGR during the study period.

The report offers a country-level analysis of several regions including, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2017, the Asia-Pacific region would be lucrative for leading market players, as it is projected to amass $80.31 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.4% during 2018-2025. It is followed by LAMEA with a market value of $17.77million through the forecast period.

The report profiles the leading players of the global medical gas analyzer industry, which include Fluke Inc., Servomex Group Limited, TSI Incorporated, WITT-GASETECHNIK GmbH & Co KG, Sable Systems International, Illinois Instruments, Inc., VISCIANO S.A.S., Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Geotechnical Instruments (UK) Ltd., Maxtec LLC., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA., Systech Instruments Ltd., and Critical Environment Technologies Canada Inc. These companies have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to sustain their positions in the industry.

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the medical gas analyzers market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

• A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

