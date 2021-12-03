Connected Toys Market Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027 | Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research - Logo

North American region is high funding opportunities, widespread customer base, conducive environment for innovation and availability of highly-skilled workforce

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connected toys market increase issues of security and privacy, especially the toys are connected to the internet, spreading personal information to third parties, or applying artificial intelligence or machine learning to store, collect, and personalize information. Internet connected toys devices are disposed to hacking privacy, which is expected to hinder the growth of connected toys market.

Major players analyzed in the market include Hasbro Inc., K’NEX Industries Inc., Leka Inc., Mattel Inc., Playmobil, Sony Corporation, Sphero Inc., The Lego Group, and Wonder Workshop.

The growing use of technology, science, math and engineering toys has led to a growing demand for connected toys. The major toys key players like Nancy Drew and Toy Dash and Dot are allowing kids to program how the robot moves, and teach the basics of coding. In addition, connected toys have been monitors with integral cameras and GPS permit to display kid from anyplace.

Rise in the number of parents and children enhancement with usage of internet that successfully combine education with fun and permits parents to monitor their kids, which propel growth of market. In addition, increased adoption of technology, science, mathematics and engineering toys is driving demand for connected toys market. However, lack of safety & security of connected toys restricts to the growth of connected toys market.

Prime Benefits from this Research Report:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global connected toys industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global connected toys market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2027 to highlight market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed global connected toys market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

