(Video) Iran: Nationwide Teachers’ Protests in 66 cities (28 provinces)

PARIS, FRANCE, December 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) , reported that Tuesday saw protests by different communities in different cities across Iran.The workers of Chenareh, a mineral company in Andimeshk, continued their strikes for the third consecutive day and held a protest rally in front of the company offices.At the same time, the workers of Ahan Ajin, Zohal, No-ovarian, and Mobin, who are working in the copper complex of Songoon held a protest rally in front of the company’s offices at noon.The protesters are protesting the dismissal of dozens of their co-workers. The workers are also protesting discrimination in the workplace, ambiguous contracts, and the regime’s refusal to implement laws that would adjust their salaries.Ramshir, a large group of farmers in the Ramshir, Khuzestan province, held a rally in protest to the government’s refusal to open dams and give them access to water for their seasonal farming.The rallies come on the heels of intense protests in Isfahan, which lasted for The customers of the government-linked carmaker Azarbaijan Sanat Khodro (Azvico) held their 49th protest rally on Tuesday.Azvico has allegedly stolen millions of dollars from 5,000 customers who had pre-purchased the company’s MG360 vehicle.The company has presold around 6,400 vehicles but has refrained from delivering the cars one year after the set deadline.The company has also told the customers that it will not deliver their cars, blaming the deficiency on the lack of vehicle parts and financial resources. The company has also said that the customers that cannot revoke their purchases. weeks and were violently suppressed by the regime. The company has also said that the customers that cannot revoke their purchases.In Tehran, the customers of the Caspian credit firm, a financial institution with strong ties to the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), gathered in front of the Central Bank to protest against the plundering of their wealth and investments.Caspian is one of several financial institutions that have been involved in a major embezzlement case involving the theft of billions of dollars worth of investor money.Regime-linked bodies and individuals mostly own these institutions. In the past years, the customers of these institutions have been constantly protesting to recover their funds, but the regime has yet to take concrete steps to meet their demands.On Thursday, December 2, 2021, teachers in 66 cities (28 provinces) rallied to protest against the deplorable living conditions due to their low salaries, skyrocketing prices, and the regime’s disregard for their legitimate demands. In addition to Tehran, outside of the regime parliament, these protest rallies took place in Yazd, Khorramabad, Yasuj, Kermanshah, Shiraz, Sanandaj, Saqez, Rasht, Ahvaz, Ilam, Marivan, Lamerd, Firuzabad (Fars), Qir (Fars), Dezful, Jayezan-e Kohneh ) Omidiyeh (, Izeh, Bojnurd, Gotvand Khuzestan, Shahrud, Isfahan, Nourabad Mamasani, Qazvin, Andimeshk, Pol Dokhtar, Zahedan, Kerman, Borujerd, Aligudarz, Shirvan, Divanderreh, Bukan, Urmia, Torbat Heydariyeh, Arak, Tabriz, Ziviyeh Saqez, Shahin Dej, Delfan, Dehdasht, Amol, Dorud, Shahrekord, Kazerun, Mashhad, Khorrambid (Fars province), Sari, Semirom, Ardabil, Kharameh (Fars province), Miandoab, Baghmalek, Ahvaz, Bushehr, Homayun Shahr, Hamedan, Sangsar, Gorgan, Gachsaran, Bijar, Jolfa, Sirjan, Zanjan, Estahban and Malayer in front of the regime’s education department.In many cities, including Tehran, protesting teachers carried pictures of the November 2019 uprising martyrs. To prevent the demonstration, in Tehran, the repressive State Security Force (SSF) attacked the protesters, tore down the martyrs’ pictures, and prevented the protesters from filming. They also arrested several teachers. In Mashhad, repressive forces violently beat the teachers to disperse them. In Gorgan, teachers symbolically patched one eye in solidarity with tens of Isfahan protesters, who were shot in the eye by the SSF and the IRGC last Friday. In some cities, including Ardabil, the teachers’ protest was held despite freezing snowy weather.Among the slogans were: “We will not surrender, nor give up, we demand the ‘Ranking Act’ to be implemented,” “Imprisoned teachers must be released,” “We will not give up until we obtain our rights,” “Teacher shout your demand,” “No nation has ever experienced so much injustice,” “Teachers silence results in more oppression, teachers are awake, and outraged by discrimination,” “Freedom-loving teachers, the only solution is to raise your voice,” “Break your silence, stand up for your rights,” “If our problems are not dealt with, we will not go back to classes,” “Prison is not a place for teachers,” and “If embezzlement would be dealt with, our problem will be resolved.”Referring to the arising freedom-loving teachers and educators across Iran, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), said: With chants of, “Teachers will die but won’t submit,” and “No nation has ever experienced so much injustice,” they echo the cries of a nation who is fed up with the mullahs’ oppression and injustice. Khamenei, Raisi, and his cabinet of IRGC terrorists and torturers squander the Iranian people’s assets to make bombs, missiles, and drones. Thus, they keep teachers and other sectors of society under the poverty line. The only way to confront the mullahs’ oppression is to rise up. Only the outright rejection of religious fascism and establishment of democracy and national sovereignty can end poverty, corruption, high prices, discrimination, and injustice.

Many teachers have committed suicide in recent years due to poverty and not being able to provide for their basic needs.