Multiple Remote Towers Market Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

A remote tower is an advanced & cost-effective concept where the air traffic services (ATS) are carried out from a location other than airport.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A remote tower is an advanced & cost-effective concept where the air traffic services (ATS) are carried out from a location other than airport. Remote towers involve the use of airborne & ground-based functions to ensure safe, economical, and efficient air traffic management. Complete remote tower system consists of airport equipment, remote tower modules, and network solutions. Technologies used for remote towers involve several parameters such as high-definition cameras, surveillance & meteorological sensors, which provide tower staff with additional information compared to traditional towers. With the help of remote towers, air traffic service (ATS) can access to complete view from an assembly of fixed and moveable high-definition digital video cameras situated at the remotely controlled aerodrome. Fixed cameras provide the main display and any necessary supplementary ones such as ramp close-ups. Similarly, moveable cameras are also placed, which can be directed as required from the RTS position replicating the way binoculars might be used in a conventional tower.

Increase in domestic & international airports and focus on increasing efficiency & safety of air traffic management are some of the major factors that drive the multiple remote towers market. However, limited network infrastructure and cyber security concerns in air traffic management can hamper the growth of the multiple remote towers market. On the contrary, digitalization in air traffic management and modernization of current air traffic management infrastructure are expected to contribute further in the growth of the global multiple remote towers market in future.

Airports have staffs to operate arrival, departure, and ground movement of all aircrafts. However, such conventional towers are stressing financial capabilities of airports, especially to small airports. Whereas multiple remote tower technology is an effective solution to such airports to improve their profits and may also prevent them from being closed. Additionally, multiple remote tower technology improves the security and keeps the staff at safe, secure, & protected location. Moreover, multiple remote towers can control the operations of multiple airfields and thus helps in cost savings. Hence, such advance features of multiple remote towers contribute in increasing safety & efficiency of air traffic system; thereby, driving the growth of the global multiple remote towers market.

Key benefits of the report:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the multiple remote towers industries along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global multiple remote towers market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analysed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global multiple remote towers market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed global multiple remote towers market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the multiple remote towers market research report:

• Which are the leading market players active in the global multiple remote towers market?

• What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

• What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

• What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

