TabTrader Launches Their Native Token
We are excited to announce the launch of our own token (TTT) on Solanium, AcceleRaytor and Gate.ioAMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are excited to announce the launch of our own token (TTT) on Solanium, AcceleRaytor and Gate.io on December 1 🚀 Aspiring to be the “ultimate trading terminal”, we are now on the way to drastically expand. DeFi is the future and TabTrader 2.0 makes sure to be part of it!
Following a recent closing of a $5.8 million equity round, we are ready to launch TTT to incentivize trading and accrue value for token holders. By participating in the IDO, users are taking an active part in the project’s development and can benefit from a limited time offer and an interesting investment opportunity given the scale of growth of the company. Tokens will be used within the platform in the future. Token holders will be able to use them for in-app purchases, as well as for transaction fees, and governance.
Instruments:
Gate.io: TTT/USDT
Raydium Swap: TTT/USDC
Initial Circulation Supply is ~21,000,000 TTT or 2,100,000$ in total of:
10,000,000 TTT on Raydium IDO
~10,000,000 TTT on Solanium IDO
800,000 TTT Gate.io startup presale
Take your chances and start trading the TTT NOW!
Persons located in or residents of the United States, North Korea, Iran, Venezuela, Israel, any sanctioned countries as provided by OFAC, or any other jurisdiction in which it is prohibited from using any of the services offered on the Raydium and Solanium websites, are not permitted to are not permitted to use TabTrader Token (TTT).
Discord will be the main channel for all the news and requests about the IDO.
TabTrader website
TabTrader for iOS
TabTrader for Android
Contact information
Author: Peter Lehto
Phone: +31202170298
Email: peter@tab-trader.com
Peter Lehto
Tab Trader
+31 202170298
peter@tab-trader.com